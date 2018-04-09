CTI partners with Brandt to serve Kansas farmers

"We are pleased to be adding CTI to our team. They are a highly-respected group with a strong reputation for outstanding customer service," says Brandt Agricultural Products' Southern U.S. Sales Manager, Russell Solomon.

With 4 locations across north-central Kansas, CTI gives Brandt a strong presence in an important market; enhancing the company's ability to provide premium-quality grain handling equipment and proactive, locally-based service to Kansas farmers.

"CTI is excited about the broad offering of Brandt products and their reputation for high-quality grain handling equipment," says CTI's Operations Manager, Mark Swanson.

Brandt Agricultural Products engineers and manufactures the most complete line of premium grain handling equipment on the market. Their complete line of augers, conveyors, grain vacs, grain carts, heavy harrows, and grain bag loading and unloading equipment is distributed across the United States, Canada, and around the world.

About the Brandt Group of Companies

The Brandt Group of Companies - headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada - is comprised of Brandt Agricultural Products Ltd., Brandt Engineered Products Ltd., Brandt Equipment Solutions Ltd., Brandt Road Rail Corporation, Brandt Developments, and Brandt Tractor Ltd. - the world's largest privately held John Deere construction and forestry equipment dealer. Brandt has 50 locations in Canada and the US, nearly 2000 employees and a growing international audience; serving the agriculture, forestry, rail, mining, construction, and tube & pipe industries with unique custom products. Brandt is one of Canada's largest privately owned companies and is among an elite group of Platinum Members of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies.

