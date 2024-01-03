CTI Towers Purchases 56 Towers in North Dakota from SRT Communications

News provided by

CTI Towers, Inc.

03 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI Towers, Inc. ("CTI Towers"), a leading owner and manager of wireless towers and a portfolio company of Palistar Capital LP ("Palistar"), an alternative asset manager focused on mission-critical communications and digital infrastructure, today announced the purchase of 56 towers in North Dakota from SRT Communications Inc. ("SRT"), the state's largest telecommunications cooperative. The acquisition significantly expands CTI Towers' footprint in the region.

"We are excited to announce this transaction, which will provide crucial 5G access to end users in a rural area," said David Bacino, CEO of CTI Towers. "As we continue to expand our portfolio of wireless infrastructure assets, CTI is proud to share that we now own and manage over 1,800 towers throughout the U.S."

Cassidy Hjelmstad, CEO and General Manager of SRT said: "CTI Towers is one of the premier tower companies in the U.S., and we are pleased to partner on this transaction with David and his team."

In December 2023, CTI Towers announced the acquisition rights for 525 towers located in Louisiana, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina and California from Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdings, Inc., one the largest independent fiber bandwidth providers in the U.S.

About CTI Towers

CTI Towers, Inc., based in Morrisville, NC, is one of the largest private tower companies in the U.S. Founded in 2011 with an investment from Comcast Ventures, the company was acquired by Palistar in 2020. The company owns, manages and/or markets over 1,800 wireless communications towers across the United States and leases space on its towers to the major wireless carriers, including AT&T, DISH, T-Mobile and Verizon, as well as to broadcasters, utility companies, internet service providers and government entities. To learn more about CTI Towers, visit www.ctitowers.com.

About SRT Communications

Established in 1951, SRT Communications, headquartered in Minot, North Dakota, is the state's largest telecommunications cooperative. SRT employs nearly 190 people and serves customers across north central North Dakota. Services include internet, phone, and security/surveillance systems for home and business. For more information about SRT Communications Inc., please visit www.srt.com.

About Palistar Capital

Palistar Capital LP is an alternative asset manager led by Managing Partner and Founder, Omar Jaffrey, focused on communications infrastructure. The firm seeks to invest through direct asset ownership as well as by developing innovative financing solutions to complex problems for leading global communications companies. To learn more about Palistar, visit www.palistar.com.

Media Contacts

CTI Towers
Lisa Linares
[email protected] 
(919) 415-0959

Palistar Capital
Mary Beth Grover / Keely Gispan
ASC Advisors
[email protected][email protected] 
(203) 992-1230

SOURCE CTI Towers, Inc.

Also from this source

CTI Towers Continues Expansion with Acquisition Rights for 525 Wireless Towers from Conterra Networks

CTI Towers, Inc. ("CTI Towers"), a leading owner and manager of wireless towers, today announced the acquisition rights for 525 towers located in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.