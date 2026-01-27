CTIA Announces Mariam Sorond of NextNav as New Board Member

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CTIA, the wireless industry association, today announced that Mariam Sorond, Chief Executive Officer of NextNav, has joined CTIA's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"We are excited to add Mariam to our Board of Directors," said CTIA President and CEO Ajit Pai. "Her experience in spectrum policy and communications infrastructure will be a great addition as we work to advance the wireless industry's commitment to driving our economy forward and delivering for the American people."

At NextNav, Ms. Sorond is the Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer. Prior to joining NextNav, she held senior positions at VMware, CableLabs, and DISH Network, driving innovation across 5G, broadband, and edge technologies. Ms. Sorond has also served in key advisory roles for the NTIA and FCC.

"I am thrilled to join CTIA's Board of Directors and become part of this dynamic group of leaders at a time when wireless innovation is more central to our national interests than ever before," said Ms. Sorond. "I look forward to contributing to the association's mission and helping expand the capabilities of 5G networks in ways that strengthen America's positioning and timing infrastructure to ensure our industry remains the global gold standard for both innovation and national security."

NextNav Inc. is a leader in next-generation 3D Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) solutions, working to enable a widescale terrestrial complement and backup to GPS. Leveraging licensed low-band spectrum and the global 5G ecosystem, NextNav is focused on delivering an accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D PNT solution to protect national security, public safety, and the economy.

The full list of CTIA Board of Directors is available here.

