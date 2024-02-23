CTIA Announces Nishant Batra of Nokia as New Board Member

News provided by

CTIA

23 Feb, 2024, 09:24 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTIA, the wireless industry association, today announced that Nishant Batra, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer of Nokia, has joined CTIA's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"Nishant is a fantastic addition to our Board of Directors," said CTIA President and CEO Meredith Attwell Baker. "We welcome his industry expertise, spanning the United States, Asia and Europe, and his knowledge of the evolving global market and business dynamics. We look forward to working with Nishant as we focus on advancing America's global economic competitiveness."

Batra has broad experience in strategy and technology development and portfolio management, as well as in having significant profit and loss responsibilities across the telecom and enterprise sectors. At Nokia, he is responsible for corporate development and strategy, technology architecture and leadership, and pioneering research at Nokia Bell Labs; Nokia's information technology (IT) infrastructure and digitalization initiatives; centralized security domains; and Nokia's venture capital activities.

"Joining CTIA's Board of Directors is a tremendous honor," said Batra. "I am eager to work alongside the other board members to expand the mobile ecosystem in the U.S. as we unlock the full potential of 5G and pave the way for the 6G era. Nokia is dedicated to building and advancing first-class wireless networks that serve as the backbone of the U.S. economy and connect communities nationwide."

Nokia creates technology that helps the world act together. As a B2B technology innovation leader, the company is pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging its work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, it creates value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by Nokia Bell Labs.

The full list of the CTIA Board of Directors is available here.

SOURCE CTIA

Also from this source

Leading the Adoption of 5G Spectrum Harmonization can Unlock up to $200B in U.S. Economic Growth, According to New Report

Leading the Adoption of 5G Spectrum Harmonization can Unlock up to $200B in U.S. Economic Growth, According to New Report

Allocating internationally harmonized mid-band spectrum for 5G can unlock approximately $200B to America's economy over the next 10 years, according...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.