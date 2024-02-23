CTIA Announces Nishant Batra of Nokia as New Board Member

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTIA, the wireless industry association, today announced that Nishant Batra, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer of Nokia, has joined CTIA's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"Nishant is a fantastic addition to our Board of Directors," said CTIA President and CEO Meredith Attwell Baker. "We welcome his industry expertise, spanning the United States, Asia and Europe, and his knowledge of the evolving global market and business dynamics. We look forward to working with Nishant as we focus on advancing America's global economic competitiveness."

Batra has broad experience in strategy and technology development and portfolio management, as well as in having significant profit and loss responsibilities across the telecom and enterprise sectors. At Nokia, he is responsible for corporate development and strategy, technology architecture and leadership, and pioneering research at Nokia Bell Labs; Nokia's information technology (IT) infrastructure and digitalization initiatives; centralized security domains; and Nokia's venture capital activities.

"Joining CTIA's Board of Directors is a tremendous honor," said Batra. "I am eager to work alongside the other board members to expand the mobile ecosystem in the U.S. as we unlock the full potential of 5G and pave the way for the 6G era. Nokia is dedicated to building and advancing first-class wireless networks that serve as the backbone of the U.S. economy and connect communities nationwide."

Nokia creates technology that helps the world act together. As a B2B technology innovation leader, the company is pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging its work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, it creates value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by Nokia Bell Labs.

The full list of the CTIA Board of Directors is available here.

SOURCE CTIA