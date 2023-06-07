CTIA Certification and Ericsson Collaborate to Develop an IoT Device Certification Program for Utilities

News provided by

CTIA Certification

07 Jun, 2023, 09:30 ET

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CTIA Certification and Ericsson announce their collaboration on a new Internet of Things (IoT) device certification program specifically designed for utilities. The Smart Connected Infrastructure certification program addresses the increasing demand for advanced IoT deployments for utilities and creates a set of standards to ensure the safety and reliability of these devices.

"The new Smart Connected Infrastructure certification program will offer demonstrated security and performance best practices that give utilities the starting place to evaluate network compatibility and cybersecurity protections. We greatly appreciate Ericsson's expertise in helping develop this program to target utilities' needs and serving as the program's initial test lab," said Michelle James, Vice President of Strategic Industry Programs, CTIA. "This program is a product of long-term industry collaboration between technology leaders and utility stakeholders to provide the solid baseline we need for connected IoT deployments on cellular networks." 

Building on CTIA Certification's recently introduced IoT Network Certified™ program, the Smart Connected Infrastructure program is being developed specifically for power grids, water systems and the millions of smart meters that help make towns and communities more efficient and sustainable. The new program enables manufacturers whose designs incorporate a pre-certified wireless module to quickly and cost-effectively certify their IoT device using a process that takes advantage of the rigorous testing and certification already performed on the module.

"CTIA already has a proven device certification program that can test the interoperability, safety and security of IoT devices," said Tom Sawanobori, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, CTIA. "The introduction of a program focused on IoT devices being deployed for utility applications is a natural extension and shows the increasing number of use cases that can benefit from industry baseline standards."

"Together with CTIA, we are building a program based on leading voluntary standards that drives compatibility, safety and reliability of IoT devices when it comes to performance and cyber-security of devices deployed in mission critical networks," said Elisiario Cunha Neto, Ericsson North America Vice President and CTO Business Development Customer Unit.

With new federal government funding for the development of smart cities and modernization of aging power grid infrastructure across the country, many communities are looking for best practices and how to safely and efficiently deploy connected infrastructure.

SOURCE CTIA Certification

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.