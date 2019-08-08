CTIA Launches New Certification Program For Wireless Device Service Centers

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CTIA, the wireless industry association, today announced a certification program for facilities that perform high-volume wireless device refurbishing. The CTIA Authorized Service Center Program certifies facilities that meet the highest quality and security standards, enabling the supply chain to provide high-quality pre-owned wireless devices to consumers.

"Establishing a certification program for service centers providing wireless device repair, refurbishment and remanufacturing will benefit the entire wireless industry and is an important step to maintain our high standards for consistency and quality across the wireless ecosystem," said Tom Sawanobori, CTIA SVP and Chief Technology Officer. "Defining the requirements and processes to become a CTIA Authorized Service Center establishes an industry standard for high-quality servicing of wireless devices."

Facilities that qualify for the CTIA Authorized Service Center certification must:



Maintain a high level of service quality and possess ISO 9001 certification – a standard that demonstrates their ability to meet high quality standards.

Maintain strong physical and data security standards.

Commit to sustainable operations and achieve SERI R2 certification – a standard governing the responsible reuse or disposal of electronics equipment.

Agree to regular auditing to ensure continued commitment to quality and security.

"AT&T continues to strive for innovation and standardization that promotes best in class results for our customers," said Keith Burkman, Senior Logistics Manager, AT&T. "We believe programs like the CTIA certification for Authorized Service Centers can promote higher industry standards for the repair of mobile devices, and improve the customer experience."

The CTIA Authorized Service Center Program was created by CTIA's Reverse Logistics and Service Quality (RLSQ) working group, and is a continuation of the group's work in establishing world-leading standards for pre-owned wireless devices in the marketplace. The certification working group is led by representatives from AT&T, Samsung, and Ingram Micro and includes representatives of companies throughout the wireless ecosystem.

"Until now, the mobility industry has been under-served as it relates to consistent quality, standards, and best-practices. We've experienced great results raising the bar on industry-wide higher standards, certifications, and 3rd party verification in the computing space. Kudos to the CTIA team and working groups as they launch the CTIA Authorized Service Center program. We look forward to being one of the firsts in this program as it drives better customer outcomes in the mobility space." — Mike Watson, Chief Compliance Officer for Global Resale

CTIA's RLSQ Working Groups convene members representing the entire reverse logistics community to address the mobile industry's challenges, set certification standards for technicians, establish common device grading definitions and methodology and develop requirements for service facilities and retailers for industry-recognized service excellence standards in repair and refurbishment of secondary devices.

"Establishing a standard for the repair, refurbishment and remanufacturing of wireless devices is an important milestone in the wireless industry and has been a long time coming. Providing a standard that establishes the processes and controls to produce products with like-new performance, quality, safety and full lifecycle traceability drives improved standards in the industry and provides clear differentiation for clients and customers when selecting service providers. Asurion believes in making life easier through technology, and is proud to be a founding partner working with CTIA, the US carriers and major OEMs in this endeavor." — Amy Orem, Senior Vice President, Asurion Supply Chain Management

More information on the CTIA RLSQ programs is available here.

About CTIA

CTIA® (www.ctia.org) represents the U.S. wireless communications industry and the companies throughout the mobile ecosystem that enable Americans to lead a 21st century connected life. The association's members include wireless carriers, device manufacturers, suppliers as well as apps and content companies. CTIA vigorously advocates at all levels of government for policies that foster continued wireless innovation and investment. The association also coordinates the industry's voluntary best practices, hosts educational events that promote the wireless industry and co-produces the industry's leading wireless tradeshow. CTIA was founded in 1984 and is based in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE CTIA

Related Links

http://www.ctia.org

