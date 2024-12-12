CTIA President and CEO Announces 2025 Retirement

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTIA, the wireless industry association, and CTIA President and CEO Meredith Attwell Baker announced today she will retire from CTIA in 2025 with the end of her contract. Baker has served as the head of the wireless association since 2014.

CTIA President and CEO Meredith Attwell Baker

"Meredith has been an outstanding leader for the wireless industry, helping usher in the 5G economy, and shaping a decade of record investment and innovation," said CTIA Chairman and CEO of Carolina West Wireless Slayton Stewart. "Her signature accomplishment is the release of over 5,600 megahertz of spectrum from the government, thereby strengthening our economy and improving Americans' daily lives. Simply put, that represents the most successful tenure in our industry's history."

"CTIA is the best job in the city. We get to represent the most dynamic industry in the country with the best team of experts that I have ever been lucky enough to work with in my career. Together, I am extremely proud that we have achieved key victories from siting to spectrum and helped build a stronger industry. I will forever be indebted to our great member companies for entrusting me with being the voice of the wireless industry," said Baker.

During her tenure, CTIA grew in size by over 80 percent, enabling the association to be stronger advocates and driving new initiatives to enhance the wireless industry and consumer experience. To help promote the industry, Baker launched the annual 5G Summit and established the MWC Las Vegas trade show co-produced with GSMA. During her tenure, CTIA was named by the Washington Post as a Top Workplace for six consecutive years.

Baker joined CTIA after years of distinguished public service, serving as a Commissioner on the Federal Communications Commission and leading the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. She is one the nation's most prominent experts on spectrum and telecom policy matters and also served in the private sector in senior roles at NBC Universal and Covad.

Baker is one of the most influential leaders in Washington and has been recognized as one of Washingtonian's Most Powerful Women, Tech Titans and Most Influential People; Washington Business Journal's Women Who Mean Business; Fierce Wireless's Most Powerful People in Wireless; and The Hill's Top Lobbyists. She was inducted into the Wireless Hall of Fame in 2023. Baker serves on the Board of Directors of the National Alliance to End Homelessness, the Economic Club of Washington D.C., and St. Christopher by the Sea in Gibson Island, Maryland.

CTIA has selected Korn Ferry to assist with the nationwide CEO search, and Baker will continue to lead CTIA in the interim to ensure a smooth transition.

About CTIA

CTIA® (www.ctia.org) represents the U.S. wireless communications industry and the companies throughout the mobile ecosystem that enable Americans to lead a 21st century connected life. The association's members include wireless carriers, device manufacturers, suppliers as well as apps and content companies. CTIA vigorously advocates at all levels of government for policies that foster continued wireless innovation and investment. The association also coordinates the industry's voluntary best practices, hosts educational events that promote the wireless industry and co-produces the industry's leading wireless tradeshow. CTIA was founded in 1984 and is based in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE CTIA