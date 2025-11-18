CTIA Wireless Foundation's Catalyst Program Benefits 30 Million People, According to New Study

Nearly 1 in 12 Americans impacted by the mobile-first innovations supported through the signature grants program since 2019

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CTIA Wireless Foundation announced today the results of a new impact study showing that 30 million Americans are benefiting from the mobile-first solutions supported through its Catalyst program, capturing six years of grantmaking since the program began in 2019. The Foundation's Catalyst initiative is a competitive grants program for social entrepreneurs using leading-edge wireless to address pressing challenges in American communities.

The CTIA Wireless Foundation is helping bring mobile-first innovations to millions of Americans through the Catalyst program, transforming how people live, learn, connect and heal.

"CTIA Wireless Foundation has been instrumental in accelerating wireless innovations that create lasting solutions in communities across the country," said Dori Kreiger, Executive Director of CTIA Wireless Foundation. "Our latest impact numbers show the power of mobile-first tools to bring solutions to millions. The Foundation is proud to be a catalyst for innovation, ensuring that groundbreaking ideas receive the support needed to scale and transform communities."

In addition, the study recognizes several key milestones that contributed to the significant impact of the Catalyst program, including:

Over $1 million invested in social impact innovation through unrestricted grants

More than 30 social entrepreneurs supported through the Catalyst program

Over 800 applications received from across 46 states

"CTIA Wireless Foundation is having a tremendous impact accelerating the work of social entrepreneurs using wireless-enabled technologies to better their communities," said Ajit Pai, President of CTIA Wireless Foundation and President & CEO of CTIA. "The Catalyst program is a celebration of American ingenuity and gives the entrepreneurs who are leveraging wireless the chance to succeed with both financial and other support."

30 Years of Wireless Social Innovation

For more than 30 years, CTIA Wireless Foundation has been at the forefront of wireless-driven social innovation, leading initiatives to address societal challenges such as public safety, domestic violence, children's health, mental health and distracted driving. Our mission is to fuel positive social impact by using innovative wireless technology in American communities.

About CTIA Wireless Foundation

CTIA Wireless Foundation (www.wirelessfoundation.org) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing positive social impact fueled by innovative wireless technology in American communities. CTIA Wireless Foundation was formed by CTIA® member companies in 1991. Follow CTIA Wireless Foundation on LinkedIn and Twitter.

