CTIBIOTECH™ Receives Prestigious Sanofi iDEA-TECH Award and France 2030 Awards to Launch Groundbreaking 1 million Euros SAFESKIN3D Bioprinting Project to Revolutionize Vaccine Safety Testing

CTIBIOTECH & SANOFI wish to utilize their expertise to improve prediction of the safety, security and tolerance of mRNA vaccines in development.

SAFESKIN3D: aims to make human skin injection sites with 3D bioprinting for better prediction of vaccine tolerance at early stages of development

SAFESKIN 3D: will make it possible to model injection sites (subcutaneous & intramuscular) to screen hundreds of vaccine formulations a day without animal testing

CTIBIOTECH™ invests 1 million Euros in SAFESKIN 3D with additional 500k Euros grant funding by Sanofi (iDEA-TECH award), France 2030 award (French government, Region Auvergne Rhone Alpes) & Grant by Métropole de Lyon .

SAFESKIN 3D will create a unique world leading technical platform for development of more effective, safer and cost-optimized vaccines with the creation of up to 70 jobs by 2031.

LYON, France, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTIBIOTECH™, a pioneering company in the development and production of biological tests on human tissues, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative SAFESKIN3D project. This groundbreaking initiative aims to produce flexible 3D bioprinted human skin models to predict the reactogenicity of vaccines, particularly the new generation of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines.

CTIBIOTECH™ creates the world's first human skin injection site with 3DBioprinting for vaccine safety evaluation. Developments in messenger RNA vaccines confirm the need for sophisticated 3D human skin models to better predict/explain potential side effects and aid vaccine development: proof, optimization, dose, target, ranking and selection. SAFESKIN3D: building on 9 years of R&D by CTIBIOTECH™ 3D bioprinting is a biofabrication method enabling the industrialization of human tissue production, a faster, more precise and highly automated process. To print human tissues in 3 dimensions, CTIBIOTECH uses bio-plotting or bio-extrusion techniques, which consist in extruding a bio-ink (a mixture of human skin cells suspended in a biocompatible gel) using pneumatic or mechanical bio-e.

Transforming Vaccine Safety Testing

The SAFESKIN3D project represents a significant technological breakthrough in the field of vaccine development. By leveraging CTIBIOTECH's expertise in 3D bioprinting and human tissue engineering, the project will create advanced human skin models that mimic subcutaneous and intramuscular injection sites. These models will enable pharmaceutical companies to better predict the safety, security, and tolerance of mRNA vaccines, reducing the reliance on animal testing and accelerating the development of safer vaccines.

Collaboration with SANOFI

CTIBIOTECH™ has secured a strategic partnership with SANOFI, a global leader in vaccine development, to act as a "beta tester" for the new injection site skin models. SANOFI's expert feedback will be instrumental in validating and refining the models, ensuring they meet the highest standards of pharmaceutical industry accuracy and reliability.

Project Objectives and Benefits

The SAFESKIN3D project aims to:

Develop sophisticated 3D human skin models that include epidermis, dermis, hypodermis, and muscle layers.

Integrate immune cells, sensory neurons, and vascular components to create a comprehensive model for vaccine safety testing.

Reduce the cost and time of vaccine development by providing a high-throughput, human-based testing platform.

Minimize the need for animal experimentation, aligning with global ethical standards and regulatory pressures.

Professor Colin McGuckin, President & Chief Innovation Officer of CTIBIOTECH™, stated, "The SAFESKIN3D project is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in making human tissues. By developing advanced 3D bioprinted skin models, we not only enhance the safety and efficacy of new vaccines but also pave the way for more ethical and sustainable research practices. This project will significantly reduce the reliance on animal testing and accelerate the development of next-generation vaccines, ultimately benefiting public health on a global scale. We are thrilled to collaborate with SANOFI and leverage their expertise to bring this transformative technology to market."

Economic and Societal Impact

The successful implementation of SAFESKIN3D will position CTIBIOTECH™, the Metropole of Lyon and the Auvergne Rhône Alpes region as world leading territory for innovative vaccine safety testing. The project is expected to create 5 direct jobs during its execution and up to 70 jobs and 15 million euros revenue by 2031, contributing to the region's economic growth and technological advancement. Additionally, the project supports France and Europe's economic sovereignty by enhancing the local capabilities in vaccine development.

CTIBIOTECH™ invests 1 million Euros in the SAFESKIN3D project and received 500k euros additional support and financing from:

Sanofi iDEA-TECH Award: a competitive call for projects aimed at transforming technological innovations developed by academic laboratories, start-ups and biotech companies into solutions that will accelerate the discovery of new therapies.

a competitive call for projects aimed at transforming technological innovations developed by academic laboratories, start-ups and biotech companies into solutions that will accelerate the discovery of new therapies. Transforming SMEs through innovation | France 2030 award : to help with the design of innovations, at the feasibility study or development stage financed by French Government and Region Auvergne Rhone Alpes.

: to help with the design of innovations, at the feasibility study or development stage financed by and Important Project of Common European Interest ('IPCEI' Med4Cure award) accelerating medical advancement and at fostering the resilience of the European Union health industry with a grant by the Metropole de Lyon

Environmental and Next-Generation Health Responsibility

SAFESKIN3D aligns with CTIBIOTECH's commitment to sustainability by repurposing human biological samples that would otherwise be discarded. This approach not only reduces waste but also provides a pragmatic alternative to animal testing, furthering the company's mission to develop ethical and effective biomedical solutions. Furthermore, clinical development of SAFESKIN3D could lead to human treatments of the future.

Dr. Nicolas Forraz, Chief Executive Officer of CTIBIOTECH™, commented, "The launch of the SAFESKIN3D project marks a pivotal moment for CTIBIOTECH™ and the broader field of vaccine development. Our innovative 3D bioprinted skin models will provide a more accurate and ethical method for assessing vaccine safety, ultimately leading to faster and more cost-effective development of new vaccines. This project underscores our commitment to scientific excellence and our dedication to transforming public health. We are excited to partner with SANOFI and leverage their expertise to bring this transformative technology to the forefront of vaccine research. We are grateful to SANOFI, The Metropole of Lyon, The Region Auvergne Rhone Alpes, The French Government France 2030 initiative and Lyonbiopole Auvergne Rhone Alpes for their support"

About CTIBIOTECH™

Founded in 2009, from a dream to be different, CTIBIOTECH™ specializes in the development and production of human tissues, particularly from human samples normally thrown away – giving them new life! We make human-based bioassays for biomedical, pharmaceutical, and dermatocosmetic research in the short term, while we help to develop the transplants of the future. With a state-of-the-art facility in Meyzieu, Lyon, France, and a team of world-class scientists, CTIBIOTECH™ is dedicated to advancing personalized and precision medicine through innovative technologies, including 3D bioprinting.

