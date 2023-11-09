CūtisCare Sheds Light on Diabetes Awareness Month: How Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Can Save Limbs and Lives

News provided by

CutisCare LLC

09 Nov, 2023, 17:00 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CūtisCare USA, a leading provider of wound care management services to hospitals and doctors, is proud to join the global community in recognizing November as Diabetes Awareness Month. This annual observance serves as a critical reminder of the importance of diabetes education, prevention, and management. With a mission to enhance the lives of individuals living with chronic wounds, CūtisCare is spotlighting the crucial role that Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) plays in saving limbs and lives for those affected by diabetes.

Continue Reading
Diabetic Foot Health and Chronic Wounds infographic.
Diabetic Foot Health and Chronic Wounds infographic.

Diabetes affects millions of people worldwide, and its complications can be severe and life-threatening. One of the most devastating complications is diabetic foot ulcers, which can lead to amputations if not properly managed. CūtisCare is dedicated to providing advanced wound care solutions to hospitals, academic medical centers, hospital systems, and physicians to combat the growing challenges posed by diabetes-related wounds.

HBOT is a non-invasive treatment that delivers pure oxygen in a pressurized chamber, allowing the body to absorb higher levels of oxygen to promote healing. This therapy has been proven effective in treating diabetic foot ulcers by enhancing tissue repair, reducing inflammation, and fighting infection. By increasing the supply of oxygen to the affected areas, HBOT stimulates the body's natural healing processes and can help prevent the need for amputations.

"Diabetes Awareness Month is an important time to educate the public about the risks and consequences of diabetes, particularly in relation to wound care," said CūtisCare's Board Chairman and CEO Jim Patrick. "Our partnership with hospitals and healthcare providers enables us to offer advanced wound care and HBOT services that have the potential to save limbs and, ultimately, lives. We are committed to raising awareness about the benefits of HBOT as a vital tool in diabetes management."

Our dedication to research, compliance, and ethical standards ensures that patients receive the highest quality wound care and HBOT treatments. Through collaborative efforts with healthcare institutions, we continue to make a positive impact on the lives of those living with diabetes-related wounds. Together, we can raise awareness about the importance of wound care and the lifesaving potential of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy.

About CūtisCare

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CūtisCare works with hospitals, academic medical centers, hospital systems, and physicians to design customized outpatient wound care and hyperbaric oxygen (HBOT) solutions. With more than 25 years of management experience, a commitment to research, and driven by ethics and a culture of compliance, CūtisCare collaborates with its partners to reach and heal people with chronic wounds.

For more information, visit https://cutiscareusa.com or CutisCare LLC | LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Kelly Caceres, [email protected] 

SOURCE CutisCare LLC

Also from this source

CutisCare Welcomes Dr. John A. Guerriero III, DO RPVI to its Esteemed Medical Advisory Board

CutisCare Welcomes Dr. John A. Guerriero III, DO RPVI to its Esteemed Medical Advisory Board

CūtisCare LLC, a leading provider of specialized wound care services, is thrilled to announce the latest addition to its esteemed Medical Advisory...
CūtisCare Continues to Champion Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) for Breast Cancer Patients Battling Late Effects of Radiation

CūtisCare Continues to Champion Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) for Breast Cancer Patients Battling Late Effects of Radiation

CūtisCare LLC leading provider of wound care management services to hospitals and physicians, is taking the initiative to raise awareness about the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.