CTK Trucking & Logistics Expands Services Offered to Meet Growing Customer Demand

CTK Trucking & Logistics, a family-owned company offering trucking, logistics, demolition, and junk removal services in the New York City area, has announced that it is expanding its service offerings to meet the growing demands of its customers. The company has been serving the Tri-State region for over seven years, and since winning the largest-ever recycling contract in New York City in November 2021, it has continued to grow its business and reputation as a reliable and affordable service provider.

With its exceptional customer service and commitment to sustainable practices, CTK Trucking & Logistics has gained an impressive customer base in the New York City area. The company was founded by President Neal Mcleod, who, after working in the trucking industry for 15 years, decided to pursue his own business venture. In a hyper-competitive industry where some peer providers have been in business for nearly 100 years, CTK Trucking & Logistics has sought to differentiate itself with its commitment to exceptional customer service.

"Our goal has always been to offer our clients reliable and affordable trucking and junk removal services, and we're thrilled that our clients have responded so positively to our offerings," said Neal Mcleod, president of CTK Trucking & Logistics. "With our expanded service offerings, we're confident that we can meet the needs of even more clients in the Tri-State area."

CTK Trucking & Logistics' expanded service offerings include additional container rental services and specialized transportation services. The company is now equipped to handle more complex demolition projects, including interior demolition, structural demolition, and selective demolition. The specialized transportation services will cater to the specific needs of clients with unique shipping and logistical challenges. These services will provide customized solutions to help clients navigate complex transportation and logistics requirements, such as overweight loads, time-sensitive deliveries, and earth materials transportation.

"We believe that our clients deserve the best service possible, and that means constantly evaluating and expanding our offerings to meet their needs," said Mcleod. "By offering these specialized services, we can help clients tackle their toughest transportation and demolition challenges, all while providing the same exceptional customer service they've come to expect from CTK Trucking & Logistics."

In addition to these expanded services, CTK Trucking & Logistics is also investing in new technology and equipment to ensure that it remains at the forefront of the industry. The company is recently upgraded its fleet of trucks and equipment to reduce emissions and increase efficiency. These upgrades will help the company meet the ever-changing needs of its clients, while also contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

CTK Trucking & Logistics has already gained an impressive reputation in the industry and is poised to continue growing in the coming years. With its expanded service offerings and continued commitment to exceptional customer service and sustainability, the company is well-positioned to meet the needs of its clients in the Tri-State region and beyond.

To learn more about CTK Trucking & Logistics and its expanded service offerings, visit www.ctktrucking.com .

About CTK Trucking & Logistics

CTK Trucking & Logistics is a family-owned, New York City and State Certified Minority Business Enterprise offering trucking, logistics, demolition, and junk removal services across New York City and the Tri-State area. With over 20 years of collective industry experience, the CTK Trucking & Logistics team is committed to offering competitive pricing, fast service, and exceptional customer service, ensuring its individual and business clients' trucking and junk removal needs are met. Visit www.ctktrucking.com to learn more.

