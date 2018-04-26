CTL Adds the Google Jamboard to Line of Chrome Solutions

PORTLAND, Ore., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, an Oregon-based company specializing in rugged Chromebooks and Chrome Solutions, announced today the newest addition to their line of Chrome solutions, the Google Jamboard. The Google Jamboard is a collaborative digital whiteboard built for the cloud and designed for use in corporate and education spaces.

Intuitive and simple to use, the Jamboard allows users to bring in images, make on screen notations with the included styluses, turn handwriting into text, search the web, run a Google Hangout, and save everything to the cloud. All of this on a 55" digital whiteboard which harnesses the power of G-Suite to revolutionize the way teams meet.

Jamboard Provides a New Way for Distributed Teams to Come Together

Jamboard combined with Hangouts works to allow distributed teams to be fully incorporated into the collaboration with access to the Jamboard via their mobile devices and laptops. This ability to collaborate with equal access to the Jamboard provides a unique solution to difficulties in incorporating traveling and remote employees.

Google Jamboard Features

The Google Jamboard is designed and created to the highest standards with low latency touch technology and delivers a lag-free experience which allows collaborators to work efficiently and contribute to the Jamboard session even while remote. The Jamboard also has 55" 4K UHD display which delivers clear and vivid visuals. Google Cast allows you to stream content from your mobile device directly to the Jamboard. With a built in wide angle camera and microphones teams are able to collaborate via Google Hangouts. Each session can be saved to Google Drive and is able continuously worked on. Included is also, 2 fine tip passive stylus, which works with the Jamboard's handwriting and shape recognition, and an eraser which digitally erases while cleaning the monitor's glass.

Google Jamboard license, management, and accessories available through CTL

Google Jamboards are available with a corporate package solution which includes Google Jamboard license. Accessories like portable stand, wall bracket, Google Management console, are sold separately through CTL.

For more information about CTL's Chrome solutions for business and education, visit CTL.net or email websales@ctl.net.

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing high-quality Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Monitors and Servers since 1989. For the past decade CTL has maintained a strong focus on the education sector as a Google Education Premier Partner with comprehensive 1:1 Solutions programs. CTL's ruggedized Chromebooks for Education have received accolades from noted tech publications like PC Magazine and CNet. CTL's Manufacturing, Sales and Support teams are all located in the United States, and their headquarters in Portland, Oregon. For more information about CTL®, please visit www.ctl.net.

