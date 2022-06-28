CTL Adds Touchscreen Model to its Chromebook PX14 Series

The CTL Chromebook PX14EX with touch (SKU No. CBUS1400005) is CTL's latest Chrome OS device update featuring a Quad Core N5100 Intel® Jasper Lake CPU with 64GB of storage and a 14" Full HD Touch Screen

NEW ORLEANS, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL announced today at ISTE LIve 22 the addition of a new touchscreen model to its Chromebook PX14 Series. Like the PX14E and 14EX, this new model is able to run multiple applications effortlessly as it's equipped with the latest technology in processors, connectivity, graphics and security.

The CTL Chromebook PX14EX with Touch

All CTL Chromebook PX14 models feature Intel® Jasper Lake processors that are up to 35% more powerful than previous generation processors, making them ideal both for use in K-12 Education and work from home environments. The PX14EX with touch features an Intel® Jasper Lake Quad-Core N5100 CPU with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Equipped with WiFi 6 with MU-MIMO technology, the Intel® Jasper Lake processors allow users to work comfortably from home, the office or the classroom. Responsive WiFi 6 ensures a secure and reliable connection while minimizing battery drain to keep users productive all day long.

The CTL Chromebook PX14 models feature a lightweight, slim and rugged design that enables users to get more done from anywhere.

CTL Chromebook PX14EX Specifications (SKU No. CBUS140005)

Display: 1920 x 1080 Intel® 14" FHD w/ touch (1080p) graphics

Processor: Intel® Jasper Lake N5100 (QUAD CORE)

Networking: Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6

Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4 RAM

Storage: 64 GB eMMC

Dimensions: 12.9 x 9.0 x 0.74 in.

Weight: 3.64 lbs

Ports: (1) USB 3.1, (2) USB-C, (1) Audio, (1) Digital Microphone

AUE: June 2029

The CTL Chromebook PX14 models come standard with a 1-year Parts and Labor Warranty and 2 way shipping. Options to upgrade warranties are available. Both models can be purchased from CTL.net, resellers, and distributors including Ingram Micro and Synnex. Customers interested in bulk purchasing can request a quote here .

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, Workstations, and High-End Servers since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox, and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are all located in the United States. CTL is a Google for Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net .

