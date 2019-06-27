CTL Announces 4K Core i7 Chromebox Workstation to its Line of Innovative High-Performance Products

PORTLAND, Ore., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, a Portland-based company that specializes in producing high-quality, affordable Chromebooks, laptops, PCs, monitors and servers, announced today its newest innovation in its product lineup – the CTL 4K Core i7 Chromebox Workstation.

Combining its already impressive small and mighty six-inch Chromebox with a 4K monitor to provide a crisp HD display, the 4K Core i7 Chromebox Workstation is an all-in-one space-saving solution that is easy to set up right out of the box, with all required cables included.

CTL Chromebook Workstation

Packed with processing power, the 4K Core i7 Chromebox Workstation has an eighth Generation Intel Core i7-8550U processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and 32GB storage, yet completely customizable with up to 32GB and up to 256GB of storage and adjustable monitor heights of 24", 27", and 28" 4K. The workstation also features:

An Ethernet port

Total of six USB ports, including USB C port to support dual monitors

HDMI connection

Bluetooth-enabled

Keyboard and a mouse

And, offers the option to mount the Chromebox with VESA mounting

Recently making its debut, CTL's newest Chromebox product is already earning rave reviews from industry leaders, including Chrome Unboxed, who stated: "I'm betting that the quality [of CTL monitors] will be on par with the Chromebooks that make CTL a leader in their segment."

With a reputation for providing the highest quality and affordable solutions for school, home and the office, CTL Core i7 Chromebox Workstation starts at only $799, $859 and $999, depending on the monitor size and display.

"We are proud of our innovative product line and being able to offer consumers affordable solutions, whether they're buying for the classroom, home or office," said CTL Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Mike Mahanay. "Our newest addition, the 4K Chromebox Workstation, bundles a powerful space-saving computer with a state-of-the-art 4K display monitor and is designed to simply unbox, plug in and play. It's product innovation like this that continues to fuel our growth in our region and beyond."

CTL was recently named as one of Portland Business Journal's Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies, an accolade the company has earned for three consecutive years. The business magazine publishes an annual list of the region's fastest growing companies based on a variety of criteria, including a two-year proven growth trajectory. Additionally, CTL's innovative Chrome products have received recognition as best-in-class education products, including winning Best of Show at ISTE in 2016, 2017 and 2018, and have been featured in industry publications such as PC Magazine and CNET.

About CTL

Founded in 1989, CTL ® designs and manufactures computer products including Chromebooks, desktop and mobile workstations, LED monitors and high-performance servers. CTL® also manufactures specialty devices including ruggedized tablets. Headquartered in Beaverton, OR, with offices in Asia and Europe, CTL® and their partners supply North American and European consumers, government agencies, and many of the most recognized corporate brands. For more information about CTL®, please visit www.ctl.net .

