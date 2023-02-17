CTL Announces Climate-Positive Initiative to Plant a Blockchain Verified Tree for Every Online Order - and a Chance to Win an Electric Bike

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, a leading manufacturer of award-winning Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, and cloud solutions, announced today that it is working with Ecodrive, a leading provider of nature-based sustainability solutions, to plant a native mangrove tree for every online order. To kick-off the initiative, CTL is running a sweepstakes for a chance to win an eBike*.

CTL's climate-positive initiative, which plants blockchain-verified trees on a dedicated plot of land in Madagascar, not only reduces carbon emissions, it also combats poverty by creating jobs for local villagers. Every 100 trees planted creates one entire workday for a villager in need.

"Since launching our initiative to plant one blockchain-verified tree for every online order earlier this month, we've funded the planting of over 1300 trees, which will remove over 941,000pounds of CO2 over the tree's lifetime," explained Erik Stromquist, CTL's CEO. "Planting mangrove trees is one of the most efficient ways that we can reduce our carbon footprint, protect coastal ecosystems, and stimulate local economies."

Planting mangroves is an essential step in protecting the future of the planet. With their deep root systems, mangroves are one of the most effective ways to reduce carbon emissions from the atmosphere; research has shown that they can store two to four times more carbon than trees in other mature tropical forests, making them one of Earth's highest density terrestrial ecosystems for storing carbon (Fatoyinbo et al., 2017). Mangrove trees also reduce coastal soil erosion and provide essential habitats for wildlife living along the coastlines where they are planted.

Africa's Congo Basin is home to 60% of the continent's biodiversity, but it is facing a serious threat due to its current deforestation rate, which is four times higher than the global average. This not only endangers local communities but also impacts the planet. To help solve this problem, CTL and Ecodrive have partnered to plant trees in protected regions of Madagascar. This reforestation project at these locations can be scaled up for maximum effect to best protect Africa's natural environment for future generations.

CTL builds award-winning ChromeOS solutions backed by frictionless service and support. Our Chromebook and Cloud Computing Solutions support EdTech and Enterprise teams in over fifty countries across the globe. In 2022, CTL was named to the list of "Best & Brightest Companies to Work For." For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net .

