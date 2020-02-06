CTL Announces New Extra Rugged NL71X, NL71T-X2, and NL71TW-X2 Chromebook Models

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TCEA -- CTL announced the addition of three new Chromebooks as part of its new NL71 series of rugged Chromebooks today. The NL71T-X2 and NL71TW-X2 Chromebooks have a convertible and rugged design, featuring the latest Intel Gemini Lake processors (N4020, N4120), and provide Gigabit Wi-Fi speeds up to 1.7ghz.

CTL Rugged Chromebook NL71T-X2 CTL Rugged Chromebook NL71X

The NL71T-X2 and NL71TW-X2 also include a protective case with reinforced corners to protect from drops and day-to-day wear and feature a 360-degree rotating 11.6" Corning® Gorilla® Glass touchscreen with 10-point multi-touch. Both models are equipped with a water-resistant keyboard, anti-peel keys and an HD camera with 180-degree rotating capabilities. The NL7TX-2 has an option for support with 8GB and 32GB of storage, while the NL71TW-X2 can be used with an included Wacom® EMR stylus and an option for support with 8GB and 64GB of storage.

CTL also recently launched an upgraded NL71X Chromebook model with an Innovative Pressure-Resistant Cover that doubles as a whiteboard. With a convenient and travel-friendly design, the upgraded protective cover has been tested to withstand 365 pounds of crushing force and helps to reduce any accidental damage. With a retractable carrying handle, the NL71X Chromebook is easy to carry around while protecting your device. Equipped with a rotating HD camera and a water-resistant keyboard, the NL71X includes 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

CTL Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Mike Mahanay says, "We've had a great response to our latest launch of the NL71 line of Chromebooks. We are always interested in adding options for our popular products and are excited to be able to do this again with the NL71X."

The NL71X, NL71T-X2 and NL71TW-X2 Chromebook models come with a 1-year Parts and Labor Warranty and 2 way shipping for the first year. Options to upgrade warranties are available.

The CTL Chromebook NL71X, NL71T-X2, and NL71TW-X2 models can be purchased from CTL.net, resellers, and distributors including Ingram Micro and Synnex.

Customers interested in bulk purchasing can request a quote here.

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, Workstations, and High-End Servers since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox, and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are all located in the United States. CTL is a Google Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at https://ctl.net.

