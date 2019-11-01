CTL Announces the Addition of New Distributors

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL announced today that the company has added new distributors in Europe, Asia, and North America.

New distributors include Synnex Japan, Synnex Australia, Synnex Canada, and Tech Data Mavericks-Europe.

"We are extremely excited to add new distributor partners to help support global demand for CTL products including our new line of Chromeboxes," says Erik Stromquist, President of CTL. "We hope to add additional distributors in the near future in SE Asia, India, and Latin America."

CTL has found great success with its top-of-the-line Chromeboxes while receiving outstanding reviews from Chrome experts like Chrome Unboxed and Android Police. The Chromebox CBX1-7 Core i7 can also be found as part of Logitech's Room Solutions for Google Hangouts Meet that includes conference Hangouts Hardware kits.

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing high-quality Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Monitors and Servers since 1989. CTL's ruggedized Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox's, and Chromebook Tablets have received accolades from noted tech publications like PC Magazine and CNet. CTL's Manufacturing, Sales and Support teams are all located in the United States and Europe. CTL is a Google Education Premier Partner and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL®, please visit www.ctl.net.

