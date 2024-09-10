CTL Awarded BuyBoard Contract for Instructional Technology Equipment and Related Services

BEAVERTON, Ore., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, a global cloud-computing solution leader for education and enterprise, announced that it has been awarded the BuyBoard contract 749-24 for Instructional Technology Equipment and Related Services, effective November 1, 2024. This highly recognized contract is a significant step for CTL, reducing purchasing friction and expanding the company's reach in the education sector.

"Having the BuyBoard Instructional Technology contract means we can offer our products to a wider range of public sector customers at pre-negotiated pricing, helping them access the best technology solutions with less hassle," said Mike Mahanay, Vice President of Business Development and Government Relations at CTL. "It's a fantastic opportunity to support educational and governmental agencies across the country with rugged ChromeOS devices."

BuyBoard, a significant purchasing cooperative based in Texas, is utilized by over 10,000 schools, cities, counties, universities, and non-profits across all 50 states. It offers its members access to competitively bid products and services without the need to undergo a separate bidding process. This ensures a streamlined purchasing experience, providing ease and efficiency for member agencies. By leveraging the power of group purchasing, BuyBoard members benefit from lower administrative costs and reduced purchasing risk, all while saving time and money.

"This contract aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative technology solutions to our customers," added Mahanay. "We're excited about the opportunities it brings and look forward to supporting even more educational and governmental agencies in Texas."

About CTL

CTL is a global computing solutions manufacturer empowering success at school and in the workplace with award-winning technology products and industry-leading services. For 35+ years, customers in more than 55 countries have relied on CTL's award-winning offerings of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, laptop and desktop PCs, monitors, high-end servers, and video collaboration tools. CTL serves as a computing configuration partner to deliver customized solutions with comprehensive lifecycle services and support from purchase through recycling. CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. In 2024, CTL was officially certified as a B Corp™ for its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. For further information and to purchase products, visit ctl.net.

