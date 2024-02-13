CTL Awarded New Contract to Supply Chromebooks to the Commonwealth of Kentucky

News provided by

CTL

13 Feb, 2024, 08:44 ET

  • Through the new contract, CTL products and services will be offered to 900 PurchasePros customers including school districts in Kentucky and beyond
  • School districts can feel confident in receiving discounted volume pricing on Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, and accessories from CTL

BEAVERTON, Ore., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, a global cloud computing solution leader for education and enterprise, announced it recently received a contract from PurchasePros to supply Chromebooks and other devices to schools in Kentucky and other states. Under the contract, CTL is now listed as an approved supplier with negotiated pricing for Purchase Pros' 900 members across 18 states including the District of Columbia.

CTL is a leading Chromebook manufacturer.
"We are pleased to be able to offer our Chromebooks and related products and services for the members of Purchase Pros," stated Michael Mahanay, VP of Business Development and Government Affairs. "Under this contract, we're now able to equip entire school districts with the latest Chromebook technology at a price that empowers school districts to bridge the digital divide to assure learning equity through 1:1 device programs for students."

PurchasePros provides bidding and procurement services, and members may participate in PurchasePros at no cost. PurchasePros members are public schools located in the Commonwealth of Kentucky with extension to members across the United States. These members look to PurchasePros to provide the best value in purchasing while meeting the legal requirements of the Kentucky model procurement code (KRS 45A.345 to 45A.460). Through the power of group purchasing, members often benefit from lower pricing on items they would already purchase.

CTL's entire product catalog is offered to PurchasePros members at budget-friendly pricing. CTL's complete list of public sector contracts is on CTL's website. 

About CTL

CTL is a global computing solutions provider on a mission to empower success at school, in the workplace, and at home. For 30+ years, customers in more than 50 countries have relied on CTL's award-winning offerings of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, laptop and desktop PCs, monitors, high-end servers, digital signage, and video collaboration tools. CTL serves as a computing configuration partner to deliver customized solutions with comprehensive lifecycle support from purchase through buy-back and recycling. CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. For further information and to purchase products, visit ctl.net.

Contact: Mark Jorgensen
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 5038660850

SOURCE CTL

