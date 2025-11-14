CTL Capital Provides $77 Million in Build-to-Suit Credit Tenant Lease Financing for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Outpatient Clinic

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL Capital LLC is proud to announce the closing of a $77,000,000 long-term, construction-to-permanent credit tenant lease (CTL) loan for the development of a build-to-suit outpatient healthcare facility leased to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

VA Outpatient Clinic

The CTL loan financed ground-up development of a new VA Outpatient Clinic designed around the VA's Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) model. This innovative care model supports the VA's mission to deliver personalized, proactive, patient-centered healthcare, which improves veteran satisfaction, healthcare outcomes, and operational efficiency.

This transaction further demonstrates CTL Capital's deep experience in structuring CTL financing solutions for government-leased, build-to-suit healthcare projects, particularly those serving the VA and other mission-critical federal agencies.

For more than 30 years, CTL Capital has partnered with leading developers, brokers, and property owners to finance more than 50 VA hospitals and outpatient clinics, including over 25 projects utilizing CTL construction-to-permanent loan structures for new facilities serving U.S. veterans.

Government leases at the federal, state, and municipal levels often involve unique complexities. CTL Capital's team brings decades of specialized experience underwriting and structuring credit tenant lease loans that address developer objectives, whether the focus is maximizing proceeds, optimizing yield on equity, or ensuring execution certainty.

CTL Capital has provided more than $15 billion in government lease-backed CTL loans, financing essential public facilities across the country.

More information on CTL Capital's Government Lease Financing program can be found at:

https://ctlcapital.com/government-lease-financing/

About CTL Capital

CTL Capital LLC is a leading provider of credit tenant lease (CTL) financing, specializing in private-placement loans secured by long-term leases with investment-grade tenants. Since its founding in 1998, CTL Capital has closed more than $25 billion in net lease financing, securing over 500 credit tenant leases across more than 75 million square feet in 46 states and 7 countries. The firm finances properties leased to federal and local governments, major corporations, universities, healthcare systems, and national retailers.

For more information, please visit www.CTLCapital.com.

