CTL Honored With Fastest Growing Private Company Award by Portland Business Journal for Third Consecutive Year

PORTLAND, Ore., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL (https://ctl.net/) recently announced that it had been awarded one of Portland Business Journal's coveted top-100 fastest growing private company awards. The magazine publishes a yearly list of the region's fastest growing companies based on a variety of criteria, including a two-year proven growth trajectory. The final results were revealed at a community event and published in this year's June 14th edition of the magazine. This the third consecutive annual win for the Portland-based Chromebook producer, which has begun recent expansion efforts into the European marketplace.

Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Mike Mahanay, receives Portland Business Journal's Fastest Growing Private 100 Companies award on behalf of CTL. CTL placed 86th on Portland Business Journal's Fastest Growing Private 100 Companies list.

"We are always humbled and honored to be recognized for our success, and to be included amongst other hardworking businesses" said CTL Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Mike Mahanay. "We strive to provide personalized customer service with our products, and we always look forward to continuing to expand our customer base. Awards like this are both a delight for our company, and a clear indication that we're continuing to do something right."

CTL cites multiple reasons for its growth, including recent product expansions with the CTL Chromebox CBx1-7 and the CTL Chromebook NL7T into new marketplaces abroad last December. Additionally in March, the company announced the inclusion of three new Chromebooks (the Chromebook NL7, the Chromebook NL7T-360 and the Chromebook NL7TW-360) for use in its popular NL-Series slated for use in K-12 educational settings. CTL has also branched out into the corrections market, releasing the PX1 Correctional Education Semi-Rugged Laptop that prioritizes both safety and security for correctional facility use.

The Portland Business Journal compiles its list of 100 fastest-growing private companies from applicants in both Oregon and southwest Washington. The applicants are ranked by percentage of revenue growth over two years and companies must meet the following additional criteria to qualify:

Revenue of at least $250,000 in 2016.

in 2016. Demonstrable revenue growth during the past two years.

Willingness to publicly disclose revenue figures, which are published in the magazine's printed list.

Be an independent, privately held corporation, proprietorship or partnership with headquarters located somewhere in Oregon or Clark County, Washington (not a subsidiary or other type of affiliate).

The magazine publishes a special edition entitled "Fastest Growing Private Companies" to reveal the winners, and subsequently honors those winners at an annual dinner held at the Oregon Convention Center on June 13th.

About CTL

CTL is a Portland-based company that has manufactured high quality Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, Chromebook Tablets, Chrome 2-in-1s and monitors since 1989. With a strong focus on education, as well as local and federal government sectors, CTL is also a Google Education Premier Partner. CTL's innovative and award-winning Chrome products have been featured in PC Magazine and CNET, while also receiving best-in-class as educational products, winning Best of Show at ISTE for three years running, 2016–2018. Learn more at: www.CTL.net.

