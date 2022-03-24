CTL Introduces New Wireless Keyboard and Mouse for Chromebook

These Works With Chromebook certified devices pair seamlessly with Chromebooks and Chromeboxes

PORTLAND, Ore., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Featuring the latest connected and energy-saving technology, CTL's new wireless keyboard and mouse are designed for productivity and long-life, and are Works With Chromebook certified.

"We used our many years of Chromebook and Chromebox technical experience to create an exceptional keyboard and mouse," explains Erik Stromquist, CTL's CEO. "These Works With Chromebook certified devices are manufactured for performance, versatility, and long-life."

CTL Keyboard and Mouse Works With Chromebook Certified

This CTL keyboard and mouse are designed and tested to work seamlessly with Chromebooks and Chromeboxes. The keyboard is available for purchase on ctl.net by itself or paired in a combo with the mouse.

Each device features Bluetooth BT 5.2 technology, which allows parallel transactions between two Bluetooth devices to occur simultaneously, resulting in less interference, better performance and faster operation. In addition, BT 5.2 improves battery life because it enables larger amounts of information to be transmitted over lower bandwidth using less power.

The CTL keyboard includes the Everything Button. It's one button to search Google, Google Drive, apps, files, and more, quickly and all from one place. Other unique keys include the full screen, overview, and screenshot buttons. The keyboard's slim profile and minimalist design save space and promote ergonomic advantages. Quiet keys make for a comfortable typing experience and a number pad with 15 FN keys allows easy data input and shortcuts.

Keyboard/mouse combo includes:

Wireless keyboard with 2 AAA batteries pre-installed

Wireless optical mouse with 2 AAA batteries pre-installed

User documentation

Keyboard Specifications

Battery life: 29 months

Battery type: 2 AAA (included)

Wireless technology: Bluetooth low energy (BT 5.2)

Works With Chromebook certified

Mouse Specifications

Battery life: 24 months

Battery type: 2 AAA (included)

Wireless technology: Bluetooth low energy (BT 5.2)

Works With Chromebook certified

This product works with devices capable of running the latest version of Chrome OS and has been certified to meet Google's compatibility standards. Google is not responsible for the operation of this product or its compliance with safety requirements. Chromebook and the Works With Chromebook badge are trademarks of Google LLC.

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, Workstations, and High-End Servers since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox, and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are all located in the United States. CTL is a Google for Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net .

