CTL Introduces PX11E 12 Chromebook + Charging Station and Google License Bundle at CoSN

AUSTIN, Texas, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, a leading manufacturer of award-winning Chrome OS solutions, announced today at CoSN 2023 the introduction of the CTL PX11E 12 Chromebook + Charging Station and Google License Bundle.

"This new Chromebook charging station bundle is a perfect turn-key solution for schools with limited space,," noted Erik Stromquist, CTL's CEO. "It's easy to assemble, protects against power fluctuations, and safely organizes devices - everything needed for today's 1:1 technology requirements."

The CTL 12 Chromebook + Charging Station and Google License Bundle includes:

12 CTL PX11E (4/32) 11.6" Chromebooks

One 12-unit easy access charging station

12 extra USB-C Power Adapters to keep attached to the easy-access charging station for hassle-free device charging

12 Google Education Upgrade licenses

Free domestic USA shipping

About the 12 Unit Easy Access Charging Station with 12 Extra USB-C Power Adapters

The charging station includes 12 extra USB-C power adapters to efficiently charge and store 12 Chromebooks. An easy access design makes it simple for users to insert and remove their devices without causing damage or disruption to other devices in the station.

Durable construction ensures that the charging station will withstand regular use over time, reducing the need for repairs or replacements. Built-in surge protection helps prevent damage to devices from power fluctuations, ensuring they remain functional and protected while charging.

The charging station's compact size allows it to fit easily into tight spaces, making it ideal for smaller classrooms or offices with limited space available.

About the CTL Chromebook PX11E

The CTL Chromebook PX11E is equipped with an Intel® Jasper Lake N4500 CPU, delivering up to 35% improved app performance and 78% better graphics than its predecessors. The device boasts a higher burst frequency and features a Google 'Everything Button,' screen capture button, an HD camera and microphone, multiple USB ports with PD and DP functions, and Bluetooth 5.2 capabilities.

This Chromebook has passed MIL-STD 810H testing for superior longevity, performance, and value, ensuring reliability and durability. The PX11E also has many years of Google support, with a June 2030 AUE.

CTL Chromebook PX11E Specifications:

Display Size: 11.6"

Resolution: 1366x768 HD

Platform: Jasper Lake

CPU: Intel N4500

CPU Specs: Dual Core, Up To 2.8GHz

RAM: 4 GB DDR4

Storage: 32 GB eMMC

Camera: HD 720P

Wi-Fi: 6 (Intel AX201)

Bluetooth: 5.0

Hinge: 127 degrees

USB 3.1 Ports: 1

USB-C Ports: 2

Weight: 2.5 lbs.

AUE: June 2030

About CTL

CTL builds award-winning ChromeOS solutions backed by frictionless service and support. Our Chromebook and Cloud Computing Solutions support EdTech and enterprise teams in over fifty countries across the globe. In 2022, CTL was named to the list of "Best & Brightest Companies to Work For." For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net .

