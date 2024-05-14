CTL is Officially Certified as a B Corporation

CTL is now among the businesses that are leading a global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy

Rigorous certification marks significant progress in achieving sustainability goals

BEAVERTON, Ore., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL , a global cloud computing solution leader for education and enterprise, announced today it is now certified by B Lab™ as a Certified B Corporation ™ for its commitment to sustainability for its workers, community, customers, and the environment.

"While CTL is known for its series of technological innovations on ChromeOS devices, today we're taking our innovation strategy to the next step. As a ChromeOS computer manufacturer, we're leading the way to put sustainability at the core of our business and achieve this prestigious worldwide designation. We're thrilled to call ourselves a B Corp™, and we look forward to continuing our drive for sustainable cloud computing innovation in the years to come," said Erik Stromquist, CEO of CTL.

B Corp Certification means that a company has been verified as meeting B Lab's high standards for social and environmental impact, that it has made a legal commitment to stakeholder governance, and that it is demonstrating accountability and transparency by disclosing this record of performance in a public B Corp profile.

CTL earned B Corp Certification in response to its continued commitment to social impact and sustainability, with programs including:

The redesign of laptop products to increase the amount of recycled material to 30% in PX Series products in 2023

Carbon offset activities that planted 4,004 carbon-capture mangrove trees in Kenya that will remove 2,722,720 pounds of carbon emissions over the trees' lifetimes

The launch of ChromeOS-as-a-Service device rental program to improve whole device lifecycle management, refurbishment, and recycling

to improve whole device lifecycle management, refurbishment, and recycling Ensuring that CTL's Beaverton headquarters runs on 100% renewable energy sources

headquarters runs on 100% renewable energy sources Achieving platinum status with the Green Business Benchmark

CTL's commitment to sustainability initiatives and its B Corp certification are included on its corporate social responsibility website page .

About B Lab

B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and we certify companies—known as B Corps—who are leading the way. To date, our community includes more than 700,000 workers in over 7,800 B Corps across 92 countries and 161 industries, and more than 200,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager.

About CTL

CTL is a global computing solutions manufacturer empowering success at school and in the workplace with award-winning technology products and industry-leading services. For 35+ years, customers in more than 55 countries have relied on CTL's award-winning offerings of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, laptop and desktop PCs, monitors, high-end servers, and video collaboration tools. CTL serves as a computing configuration partner to deliver customized solutions with comprehensive lifecycle services and support from purchase through recycling. CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. In 2024, CTL was officially certified as a B Corp™ for its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. For further information and to purchase products, visit ctl.net .

