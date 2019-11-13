CTL Joins Logitech Collaboration Program

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL announced today that it has joined the Logitech Collaboration Program . Earlier this year CTL joined forces with Logitech to launch new Hangouts Meet hardware kits. The CTL Chromebox CBx1-7H, featuring an Intel Core i7 CPU, is included in these new Logitech Room Solutions for Hangouts Meet. Logitech offers three conference Hangouts Meet Hardware kits for different room sizes. Each kit contains a Logitech conference camera, a Logitech Tap Touch controller, a speaker/microphone solution, and a pre-configured CTL Chromebox CBx1-7H optimized for Hangouts Meet.

Logitech Room Solutions for Hangouts Meet easily combines intuitive software and meeting room hardware to simplify video conferencing within global enterprises. The goal has been to provide a simple but high-quality experience when using video conferencing solutions in the workplace. With many businesses utilizing G Suite, the integration of Logitech Room Solutions for Hangouts Meet excels in providing convenience and easy functionality.

The CTL Chromebox CBx1-7 with the Intel Core i7 processor is considered one of the most powerful Chrome devices and is one of the highest-rated Chromeboxes in the market. The CBx1-7H is optimized for the video conference solution including support for 4K video and dual displays. When paired with the Logitech Tap Touch controller and Logitech Rally or MeetUp conference cameras, each Chromebox delivers powerful and reliable conference room video collaboration.

Logitech MeetUp is recommended for small conference rooms, Logitech Rally for medium-sized conference rooms, and Logitech Rally Plus for larger spaces. Logitech Tap and the CTL Chromebox CBx1-7H come standard across all three room solutions.

All Logitech Room Solutions components listed above are qualified for Hangouts Meet and will receive automatic software updates. Logitech Room Solution packages for Hangouts Meet are available in the U.S., Western Europe, Japan, Australia, and select markets around the world. All room solutions come with dedicated Logitech customer support.

"CTL is excited to have joined the Logitech Collaboration Program," says Erik Stromquist, President of CTL. "Together, we are delivering endless options to our customers when it comes to a meeting room experience and providing new ways to collaborate."

"We are pleased that CTL has joined our program," said Scott Wharton, VP & GM, Logitech Video Collaboration. "By closely collaborating with CTL, we are able to offer an industry-leading meeting room experience to our joint G Suite customers."

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing high-quality Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Monitors and Servers since 1989. CTL's ruggedized Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox's, and Chromebook Tablets have received accolades from noted tech publications like PC Magazine and CNet. CTL's Manufacturing, Sales and Support teams are all located in the United States and Europe. CTL is a Google Education Premier Partner and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL®, please visit www.ctl.net.

