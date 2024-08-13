CTL Launches "Buy 10, Get 1 Free" Introductory Offer on the New CTL Chromebook Plus PX141 Series

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, a global cloud-computing solution leader for education and enterprise, announced today a limited-time introductory offer on its new CTL Chromebook Plus PX141G Series. Until September 30, 2024, schools and businesses can receive one free CTL Chromebook Plus PX141G Series device with their first order of 10 devices, representing a savings of up to $519.

Chromebook Plus is an enterprise-grade laptop that equips teachers, students, and professionals with the powerful performance, AI tools, and creative apps they need to get more done, faster.

CTL Chromebook Plus PX141

"CTL's Chromebook Plus device offers an affordable, easy-to-manage alternative for Windows and Mac PCs in schools and offices," explained Erik Stromquist, CEO of CTL. "This is a great way for IT departments to try out the power of Google AI, Intel i3 processing, Wi-Fi 6E, and other advanced technologies of Chromebook Plus at an introductory discount," said Erik Stromquist, CEO of CTL.

Chromebook Plus devices have the power, speed, memory, and storage that power users need, and the multilayered security and simple management that IT leaders love – all with powerful AI built in to help educators and professionals accomplish more.

The two devices that qualify for this promotion include:

CTL Chromebook Plus PX141GX Performance Laptop Edition – Intel core i3 processor, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB of UFS storage, up to $419 in savings with one unit free

– Intel core i3 processor, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB of UFS storage, up to in savings with one unit free CTL Chromebook Plus PX141GXT Performance Laptop Edition - Intel core i3 processor, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB of UFS storage, up to $519 in savings with one unit free

CTL Chromebook Plus customers will receive CTL perks including free zero-touch enrollment provisioning, free shipping, and 5-day turnarounds on OEM-expert service. In addition, CTL's Life Cycle Services are available for all Chromebook Plus purchases and include:

1:1 program planning and advice

Device configuration and deployment services

Warranty and service plans

Continuing care and end-of-life trade-ins and recycling.

Availability

The CTL Chromebook Plus PX141G Series is now available for pre-order from CTL.net, resellers, and distributors, including Ingram Micro and TD Synnex. Pricing begins at $419 before education, government, and volume discount pricing. Customers interested in this introductory promotion can contact their account manager or register their interest here.

About CTL

CTL is a global computing solutions manufacturer empowering success at school and in the workplace with award-winning technology products and industry-leading services. For 35+ years, customers in more than 55 countries have relied on CTL's award-winning offerings of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, laptop and desktop PCs, monitors, high-end servers, and video collaboration tools. CTL serves as a computing configuration partner to deliver customized solutions with comprehensive lifecycle services and support from purchase through recycling. CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. In 2024, CTL was officially certified as a B Corp™ for its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. For further information and to purchase products, visit ctl.net.

Media Contact:

Mark Jorgensen

[email protected]

503-866-0850

SOURCE CTL