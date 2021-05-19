CTL Launches New 24" and 27" Computer Monitors

PORTLAND, Ore., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL announced the launch of two new monitor models, the CTL IP2381 24" VA FHD Monitor and the CTL IP2781 27" ADS QHD Monitor . The CTL IP2381 is a 24" 1920 x 1080 Full High Definition display that supports better productivity in the office, in the classroom, or when working from home. The CTL IP2781 is a 27" 2560 x 1440 Quad High Definition monitor that features ADS plane control technology for superior performance. Both monitors deliver outstanding performances on content-rich pages for easy viewing. The CTL IP2381 24" and CTL IP2781 27" monitors offer an incredible viewing experience for any type of workflow.

Both monitors have a thin bezel for a more interactive feel along with high luminance controls for better brightness regulation. The CTL IP2381 24" and CTL IP2781 27" monitors have FreeSync capabilities for the most accurate monitor refresh rates to keep up with any level of productivity from graphic-heavy presentations to consistent gameplay.

Each monitor has 16:9 aspect ratios with integrated speakers and HDMI connection capabilities and can be paired with Chromebox, Chromebook or any other computer device. Both monitor models can also be bundled with a Chromebox to create a 2-in-1 work station.

CL IP2381 24" VA Monitor Features

Contrast Ratio - 1000:1

Inputs - VGA, 2xHDMI

Response Time - GTG 16ms (8ms with OD)

Viewing Angle (H/V) - 89/89

Stand Type - -5 to 15-degree tilt

Height - 23.8"

Width - 20.2"

Depth - 7.3"

Weight - 8.6 lbs

CL IP2781 27" ADS Monitor Features

Contrast Ratio - 1000:1

Inputs - DisplayPort, 2xHDMI

Response Time - GTG 14ms (7ms with OD)

Viewing Angle (H/V) - 89/89

Stand Type - -5 to 15-degree tilt

Height - 27"

Width - 22.4"

Depth - 11.2"

Weight - 12.4 lbs

All CTL monitors are PC and Mac compatible. CTL monitors come with a CTL 3-year Parts and Labor warranty. Education quantity discounts are available for qualified customers, please contact [email protected] for more information.

To view all CTL computer monitors visit CTL.net. If interested in bulk purchasing, please contact CTL.

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, Workstations, and High-End Servers since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox, and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are all located in the United States. CTL is a Google Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net.

Contact: Mike Mahanay

Email: [email protected]

Number: 800-642-3087

