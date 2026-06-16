CTL Launches New OPS Desktop Monitor Alongside New CTL All-in-One Computers with ChromeOS

CTL's innovative AIO introduces unprecedented sustainability and "future-proof" modularity for education, enterprise, and government desktop fleets.

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, an EdTech lifecycle products and services provider, today announced an expansion of its product ecosystem with the introduction of the CTL MTIP24OPS 24" Open Pluggable Specification (OPS)-Ready Monitor, alongside two new CTL OPS All-in-Ones with ChromeOS, powered by Intel® Core™ i3 and i7 processing.

The CTL MTIP24OPS: A platform-agnostic Full HD display featuring an integrated OPS slot for a secure, cable-free AIO desktop system. The new CTL OPS All-in-One (AIO) desktop computer brings the power of ChromeOS to the desktop in a sleek, minimalist footprint.

These new products provide flexible, upgradeable, and easily managed desktop computing solutions for schools and businesses where fleets of flexible desktop computers are needed, such as libraries, labs, test-taking centers, call centers, healthcare facilities, and more.

"CTL has a rich history of delivering reliable desktop monitors and innovative 2-in-1 computing solutions, dating back to our previous generations of Chromebox-powered workstations," said Jeremy Burnett, Vice President of Technology at CTL. "We are pleased to continue serving our customers with this next-generation set of modular desktop computing solutions, which can incorporate the inherently cybersecure, easily managed platform of ChromeOS."

The Foundation: CTL MTIP24OPS 24" Standalone Monitor

The CTL MTIP24OPS is a platform-agnostic, Full HD (1920 x 1080) desktop display with an integrated OPS slot. It acts as a versatile base that seamlessly accepts Chromebox OPS, Android, and Windows computing modules to form a secure, completely cable-free desktop system. Features include:

Crisp, Borderless Viewing. A premium 23.8" LED panel with three borderless sides optimizes vivid media playback and clean text rendering.

A premium 23.8" LED panel with three borderless sides optimizes vivid media playback and clean text rendering. Built-in Collaboration Tools. Comes standard with an integrated, pop-up 5 MP webcam offering a +/- 20-degree mechanical tilt adjustment for clear and comfortable video conferencing.

Comes standard with an integrated, pop-up 5 MP webcam offering a +/- 20-degree mechanical tilt adjustment for clear and comfortable video conferencing. Ergonomic Adjustment. Standard height-adjustable stand supports comprehensive swivel, pivot, and vertical adjustments to reduce physical strain over prolonged use.

Standard height-adjustable stand supports comprehensive swivel, pivot, and vertical adjustments to reduce physical strain over prolonged use. Robust I/O. Includes a standard rear panel HDMI-IN port. When a Chromebox OPS is inserted, the monitor's side USB 3.0 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports can also be used.

The Bundled Solution: The CTL OPS All-in-One with ChromeOS

The CTL OPS-Ready Monitor serves as a foundation for a bundled All-in-One (AIO) solution when paired with either the CTL Chromebox OPS OP1x3 or CTL Chromebox OPS OP1x7. CTL's Chromebox OPS slides directly into CTL's MTIP24OPS monitor for a sleek, minimalist footprint.

Ideal for education, government, and enterprise desktop fleets, this solution leverages the power of ChromeOS for its built-in and proactive security and easy IT management via the Google Admin console. An AIO with ChromeOS enables IT directors to:

Deploy the power of ChromeOS to desktops. Create a singular, cohesive ecosystem that streamlines policies and configurations across all Chromebooks and AIO desktops with ChromeOS.

Create a singular, cohesive ecosystem that streamlines policies and configurations across all Chromebooks and AIO desktops with ChromeOS. Simplify IT management. Manage all ChromeOS devices - desktops and Chromebooks - using the Google Admin console.

Manage all ChromeOS devices - desktops and Chromebooks - using the Google Admin console. Future-proof desktops and reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO). Upgrading computing power requires swapping just the internal OPS module, preserving the monitor hardware and extending the total lifecycle investment.

Upgrading computing power requires swapping just the internal OPS module, preserving the monitor hardware and extending the total lifecycle investment. Eliminate clutter complexity. This single-cable solution brings a minimal footprint for busy work areas.

CTL offers a long history of pairing monitors with Chromeboxes to create all-in-one desktop computers with ChromeOS. Over the years, CTL has built expertise, systems, and customer-support processes that get customers up and running quickly and smoothly.

Specifications for this new AIO series include:

Model CTL24AIOi3 CTL MTIP24OPS Monitor + CTL Chromebox OPS OPx1-3 CTL24AIOi7

CTL MTIP24OPS Monitor + CTL Chromebox OPS OPx1-7 Display 23.8'' LED, Full HD 1920x1080 pixels

3 sides borderless panel Without stand: 12.64" h x 21.30" w x 2.32" d, 321 x 541 x 59 mm Contrast: 1000, brightness 250 cd/m2, response time 14-20 ms Included Chromebox OPS CTL Chromebox OPS 1x-3 CTL Chromebox OPS 1x-7 Processor Intel i3 1315U Intel i7 - 1355U RAM 8GB LPDDR4x-3200 SODIMM. Upgradeable to 64GB. Storage 256GB eMMC WiFi & Bluetooth 6E and 5.3 Webcam Built-in 5MP webcam, +/- 20 degree mechanical angle adjustment Ports in Monitor Side I/O:USB2.0 Type A x 2, USB3.0 Type A x 1, USB3.0 Type C x 1 Rear panel: 1 x HDMI-IN Chromebox OPS ports Front I/O: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1(5Gbps), 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB Type-C, 1 x RJ45 with LEDs for Gigabit LAN, 1 x HDMI 2.0a, 1 x combo jack, Recover button, 2 x antenna, 1 x Power LED indicator, 1 x handlebar, Power button Rear I/O: 1 x HDMI 2.0a supporting 4K2K@60 resolution, 1 x UART TX, RX 3.3V TTL (COM 1), 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 (5Gbps), Control signals (PWR_STATUS, PS_ON#, PB_DET, CEC, SYS_FAN) Speakers 2 x 3W Automatic updates through June 2032 Weight CTL Chromebox OPS OPx1-3 or CTL Chromebox OPx1-7: 1.54 lbs, 700g

OPS-Ready Monitor: 12.57 lbs., 5.7KG Power CTL Chromebox OPS OPx1-3 or CTL Chromebox OPx1-7 is powered by the monitor. The monitor includes a standard 12V/150W power cord. Warranty Standard manufacturer 1-year warranty included. Additional warranties of up to 4 years available.

CTL's hallmark white-glove configuration service ensures that CTL AIOs are paired, tested, and shipped in a single, waste-reducing box.

CTL offers Lifecycle Services with every order to help customers create, deploy, and service their next technology innovation. With all CTL AIO orders, CTL customers receive numerous perks, including free zero-touch enrollment provisioning, free shipping, and 5-day turnarounds on OEM-expert service.

Availability

The device will be available in July, 2026. View complete specifications, details, and special offers on CTL's website. Customers interested in volume purchasing for organizations can request a quote here.

About CTL

For tech leaders stretched thin, CTL is more than a vendor—we're a strategic technology partner. CTL replaces transactional vendors with a side-by-side partnership, delivering award-winning product and service solutions that streamline the entire technology lifecycle. Today, customers in more than 65 countries rely on CTL's Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, and video collaboration tools, as well as deployment, maintenance, and IT asset disposition lifecycle services. CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google for Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. In 2024, CTL was officially certified as a B Corp™ for its sustainability and social responsibility commitments. For further information on CTL solutions, visit ctl.net.

Contact: Michelle Manson

425-269-9035

[email protected]

SOURCE CTL Corporation