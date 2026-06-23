CTL Now Offers Rocket Asset Management Software to Help K-12 Schools Gain Greater EdTech Lifecycle Insight and Control

CTL rounds out its offering of award-winning devices and EdTech lifecycle services with powerful software that streamlines EdTech management for K-12 IT staff

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, an EdTech lifecycle products and services provider, today announced a landmark expansion of its EdTech portfolio with the addition of Rocket Asset Management by CTL. Intended to streamline EdTech management, lower administrative burdens, and eliminate hidden costs for schools, CTL is offering this powerful asset management platform completely free for all K-12 districts—regardless of whether they are existing CTL hardware or service customers.

CTL Expands Offerings to Include Rocket Asset Management Software for Schools

Managing the modern device stack of Chromebooks, Windows laptops, and Macs, as well as all of the peripherals for modern learning, such as digital displays, is one of the most complex operational hurdles facing school districts today. Rocket Asset Management by CTL solves this challenge by replacing fragmented spreadsheets or expensive inventory tools with a free centralized management tool explicitly engineered for the unique workflows of K-12 education.

"When we looked for a software partner to expand our EdTech ecosystem, Rocket by K-12 Tech was the obvious choice," explained Jeremy Burnett, VP of Technology at CTL. "They bring a proven software platform with a track record of success and a large community of highly satisfied school districts already backing them. Rocket is a perfect architectural fit for our existing portfolio of ChromeOS devices and lifecycle services, enabling us to integrate hardware logistics and daily inventory management. We are incredibly excited to roll this platform out to our audiences."

The partnership bridges CTL's hardware and EdTech lifecycle services with Rocket's highly specialized K-12 asset management software. By leveraging CTL's industry footprint, the software will scale to support thousands of tech directors navigating modern learning support and device longevity.

"We are thrilled to partner with CTL, a premier device manufacturer with a significant focus on K-12 education," said Zach Marvel, President of K-12 Tech, architects of Rocket. "CTL intimately understands the operational pain points that school IT leaders face every single day. By offering Rocket and making it accessible to the entire education ecosystem, CTL is proving their deep commitment to school success. Together, we are taking the friction out of EdTech management so K-12 IT can focus on what matters most—empowering the students."

The Unified One-Vendor Advantage

By integrating Rocket into its core offerings, CTL introduces a complete, end-to-end IT lifecycle package tailored to the education sector. School districts can rely on CTL as a single, trusted partner to purchase EdTech devices, execute technology lifecycle services, and deploy the software to manage it all.

"With the addition of Rocket, we are changing the paradigm of how school districts source and manage their technology," said Dan Rodgers, CEO of CTL. "CTL now delivers the ultimate one-vendor advantage by packaging our industry-leading devices, our certified lifecycle and sustainability services, and now the critical software needed to manage it all. By offering this platform for free to the EdTech market, we are ensuring every district has the tools to maximize their hardware investment and keep learning uninterrupted."

About Rocket Asset Management Software for K-12 Schools

Rocket by CTL is a free, all-in-one IT asset management and help desk ticketing software that automates and streamlines the logistics of managing K-12 technology.

Specifically designed for K-12 schools, it offers everything from real-time inventory auditing and automated help desk routing to seamless repair tracking. Along the way, Rocket provides the data-driven insights you need to maximize your technology investment and keep your district running smoothly.

Key features of Rocket Asset Management by CTL include:

Easy asset migration. Receive CTL assets pre-loaded and migrate other assets quickly.

Receive CTL assets pre-loaded and migrate other assets quickly. Unified K-12 asset tracking. Manage devices, users, tickets, and software together in one central dashboard, providing instant visibility into device histories, user assignments, and real-time updates down to the specific school, building, and room.

Manage devices, users, tickets, and software together in one central dashboard, providing instant visibility into device histories, user assignments, and real-time updates down to the specific school, building, and room. End-to-End repair & parts tracking. Monitor repairs from start to finish while tracking user damage histories, logging parts used from your in-house inventory, and generating diagnostic reports to isolate and identify common device breaks.

Monitor repairs from start to finish while tracking user damage histories, logging parts used from your in-house inventory, and generating diagnostic reports to isolate and identify common device breaks. Intelligent school help desk: Secure your portal with domain-based Single Sign-On (SSO) while automatically sorting and routing technology, maintenance, or general requests to the correct technician based on building or department, complete with automated tracking links for submitters.

Secure your portal with domain-based Single Sign-On (SSO) while automatically sorting and routing technology, maintenance, or general requests to the correct technician based on building or department, complete with automated tracking links for submitters. Granular auditing. Execute rapid physical inventory checks by school, building, or room by scanning asset tags and serial numbers, allowing your team to instantly flag misplaced devices, misassigned devices, and download audit reports to update your core records.

Execute rapid physical inventory checks by school, building, or room by scanning asset tags and serial numbers, allowing your team to instantly flag misplaced devices, misassigned devices, and download audit reports to update your core records. Actionable dashboards and reporting: Access real-time insights into device fleets, invoices, and batches with dynamic filters for timeframe, grade, or building, while tracking key performance metrics like ticket closure rates by technician and fleet-wide device breakage rates.

Access real-time insights into device fleets, invoices, and batches with dynamic filters for timeframe, grade, or building, while tracking key performance metrics like ticket closure rates by technician and fleet-wide device breakage rates. Automated parent invoicing. Simplify fee collection by marking support tickets as student-billable, recording custom repair fees, and generating downloadable invoices to easily track payment statuses and maintain clean financial records.

Simplify fee collection by marking support tickets as student-billable, recording custom repair fees, and generating downloadable invoices to easily track payment statuses and maintain clean financial records. Customizable school-to-family device clubs. Create and manage family membership programs through a unique registration portal that simplifies enrollment, tracks membership participation, manages required agreements, and automates the administration of device repair benefits.

Pricing and Availability

The software is 100% free, forever. Interested customers can sign up and start using the software immediately with CTL.

About CTL

For tech leaders stretched thin, CTL is more than a vendor—we're a strategic technology partner. CTL replaces transactional vendors with a side-by-side partnership, delivering award-winning products, software, and services that streamline the entire technology lifecycle. Today, customers in more than 65 countries rely on CTL's Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, and video collaboration tools, as well as deployment, maintenance, and IT asset disposition lifecycle services. CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google for Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. In 2024, CTL was officially certified as a B Corp™ for its sustainability and social responsibility commitments. For further information on CTL solutions, visit ctl.net.

Contact: Michelle Manson

425-269-9035

[email protected]

SOURCE CTL Corporation