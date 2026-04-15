Cellular and private wireless network connection options ensure anywhere, anytime learning for students to bridge the digital learning divide

BEAVERTON, Ore., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, an EdTech lifecycle products and services provider, announced today the launch of its new CTL Chromebook PX112C Series with integrated 5G, 4G LTE, and CBRS connectivity. By supporting both cellular and private wireless networks, this new Chromebook brings instant-on connection to students for learning anywhere—eliminating the logistical burden of external hotspots.

CTL Introduces Next-Generation 5G, 4G, and CBRS Integrated Chromebook for Students

The new CTL Chromebook PX112C Series is one of the first of its kind to feature next-generation, power-efficient 5G technology designed specifically to maximize battery life and performance for students. There are a myriad of use cases for student learning via a connectivity-enabled Chromebook, including:

Virtual learning. Public, private, and charter schools with virtual learners rely on consistent home internet connectivity for daily instruction and academic activities.

Public, private, and charter schools with virtual learners rely on consistent home internet connectivity for daily instruction and academic activities. Regional infrastructure challenges. Residents in rural or remote geographic areas may encounter limitations in high-speed cable or fiber-optic broadband availability.

Residents in rural or remote geographic areas may encounter limitations in high-speed cable or fiber-optic broadband availability. Economic barriers to access. For some households, the cost of high-speed service can result in inconsistent connectivity or a total lack of at-home Wi-Fi within a district.

For some households, the cost of high-speed service can result in inconsistent connectivity or a total lack of at-home Wi-Fi within a district. Students experiencing housing instability. Students residing in transitional or non-traditional environments (such as vehicles or temporary campsites) face significant challenges in securing internet access for completing coursework.

CTL CEO Jason Mendenhall emphasized the immense potential of this device to improve student learning. "CTL pioneered the first LTE-enabled Chromebook, and our next-gen CTL Chromebook PX112C Series represents the next leap into a new era of educational equity. By integrating a 5G modem, we aren't just providing a backup connection; we are ensuring that every student, regardless of their internet situation, enjoys access to the high-bandwidth infrastructure needed for real-time collaboration, AI-driven learning, and daily coursework. This isn't just about 'getting online'—it's about ensuring no student is left behind and can access high-speed, real-time learning from wherever they are - without the hotspot hassle."

Baker Charter Schools, a virtual learning school, deploys CTL's LTE-enabled devices to avoid the IT management burden and cybersecurity risk of hotspot devices.

"Our partnership with CTL began through Verizon, which has long supported our mission to bridge the digital divide. By transitioning from external hotspots—which are easily misplaced and often strained by household use—to CTL's integrated LTE-enabled Chromebooks, we have fundamentally changed the learning experience and ensured the internet connection is dedicated to their education. We are excited to deploy the next generation of these devices with 5G performance," explained Eric Hanst, Technology Director for Baker Charter Schools.

About the new CTL PX112C Series with integrated 5G, 4G, and CBRS connectivity

The CTL PX112C Series powers next-gen learning with integrated 5G, 4G LTE, and CBRS private wireless network connectivity options. This streamlined solution eliminates student hotspot struggles while reducing the IT burden of managing and securing hotspots.

The CTL Chromebook PX112C is currently pending 5G and 4G LTE certification on the Verizon network, with subsequent certifications planned for AT&T and T-Mobile in the near future.

The advantages of an integrated, LTE-connected device include:

Easier operation for students. Students avoid the complexity of working with external hotspots and splitting bandwidth with others in the household. Students simply open the Chromebook to automatically connect.

Students avoid the complexity of working with external hotspots and splitting bandwidth with others in the household. Students simply open the Chromebook to automatically connect. Multiple connectivity options in a single streamlined device. District IT leaders can choose to connect via 4G LTE, 5G, or CBRS private wireless network bands - whatever works best for their districts.

District IT leaders can choose to connect via 4G LTE, 5G, or CBRS private wireless network bands - whatever works best for their districts. Simplified IT management. District IT manages everything via the Google Admin console and eliminates any management of hotspot hardware, including separate security updates and individual device tracking.

District IT manages everything via the Google Admin console and eliminates any management of hotspot hardware, including separate security updates and individual device tracking. More cyber-secure. Hotspots carry significant security risks. By eliminating them altogether, districts can deliver seamless CIPA compliance in one integrated, secure device.

A Chrome Education Upgrade is required to manage a fleet of these devices.

CTL was one of the first to release an LTE-enabled Chromebook, and over the years, has built the expertise, automated systems, and customer-support processes that get districts up and running quickly and smoothly.

Specifications of the new CTL Chromebook PX112C Series with integrated 5G, 4G, and CBRS connectivity

Built for rugged daily use, internet connection speed, and reliability, the new CTL Chromebook PX112C Series is ready to empower the learning of tomorrow. Available in both a touchscreen and non-touchscreen clamshell form factor, device specifications include:

Specification CTL Chromebook PX112C-L CTL Chromebook PX112CT-L Display 11.6" screen

1366 x 768 HD resolution Touchscreen No Yes CPU Intel N150 processor, quad core, up to 3.6 GHz RAM 8 GB LPDDR5 Storage 64 GB eMMC memory, SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi: Intel WiFi 6E AX211 + Bluetooth 5.3 LTE 4G & 5G, CBRS Camera HD 720p, front-facing, with single mic and privacy shutter Form factor Clamshell with 180° lay-flat hinge Modem Rolling Wireless RW135-GL Supports both eSIM and physical SIM cards Supported 4G LTE FDD: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 66 Supported 4G LTE TDD: 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 48 (CBRS)

5G Features: 5G NR (SA) 5G Frequency Bands FR1: n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n14, n20, n25, n26, n28 (20MHz bandwidth), n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n70, n71, n77, n78 Rugged Testing Tested to MIL-STD-810H standards

Drop tested from 75 cm Keyboard spill and dust resistant to IP41 Battery Polymer battery, embedded type, 41Whr Lock Kensington lock Connection Ports USB 3.1 Type A x 1

USB-C 3.1 x 2

Micro SD card Physical SIM slot Automatic updates through 2035

Sustainably Produced and Packaged

The new PX112C Series brings a new level of sustainability to Chromebook fleet purchases with shipments in CTL's bulk box to save IT staff time in unpacking and deployment, as well as avoid waste. As with other PX devices from CTL, the new CTL Chromebook PX112C Series incorporates responsibly sourced components and at least 30% post-consumer recycled plastics. As a Certified B Corp™, CTL ensures its bulk boxes are Forest Service Council-certified.

CTL offers Lifecycle Services with every order to help customers create, deploy, and service their next Chromebook program innovation. Services include:

1:1 program planning and advice

Device configuration and deployment services

Configurable warranty and service plans

Continuing care with genuine spare parts and repair services with no deductibles

Used Chromebook fleet buybacks and IT asset disposition with certified recycling and data destruction.

With all CTL Chromebook orders, CTL customers receive numerous perks, including free zero-touch enrollment provisioning, free shipping, a free student Chromebook repair CTE course, and 5-day turnarounds on OEM-expert service.

Availability

The device will be available in the second quarter of 2026. View complete specifications, details, and special offers on CTL's website. Customers interested in volume purchasing for organizations can request a quote here.

About CTL

For school tech leaders stretched thin, CTL is more than a vendor—we're a strategic technology partner. CTL replaces transactional vendors with a side-by-side partnership, delivering award-winning product and service solutions that streamline the entire EdTech lifecycle. Today, customers in more than 65 countries rely on CTL's Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, and video collaboration tools, as well as deployment, maintenance, and IT asset disposition lifecycle services. CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google for Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. In 2024, CTL was officially certified as a B Corp™ for its sustainability and social responsibility commitments. For further information on CTL solutions, visit ctl.net.

Contact: Michelle Manson

[email protected]

425-269-9035

SOURCE CTL Corporation