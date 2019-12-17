CTL Named to Energy Star Most Efficient Product List of 2019

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL's IP2780S ADS Monitor was named to Energy Star's Most Efficient Products list for 2019 . Energy Star is a simple way to save money and protect the environment and this list recognizes a distinction of products that deliver cutting edge energy efficiency combined with the latest in technology innovation.

The energy-efficient Energy Star Rated CTL IP27880S 27" monitor features ADS plane control technology and offers superior performance and achieves consistent, accurate color even from sharp angles. With full 1920x1080 resolution, wide viewing angles, high transmittance, and low operating voltages, the IP2780S monitor is a high-quality display ideal for photographers, graphic designers, business use and home entertainment. CTL monitors are available in 22", 24" and 27" sizes and are backed by a 3-year warranty.

"We're honored to be part of Energy Star's list for 2019," says Mike Mahanay, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of CTL. "It is important to us that our products deliver the best experience, especially when it comes to energy efficiency and the environment. We look forward to expanding our line of products and growing a presence with Energy Star."

The CTL IP2780S ADS Monitor can be found here on CTL.net. If interested in bulk purchasing, please contact us .

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, Workstations, and High-End Servers since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox, and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are all located in the United States. CTL is a Google Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net .

