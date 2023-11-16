CTL Named to List of "2023 Manufacturing Companies of the Year" by Portland Business Journal (PBJ)

PBJ's "Makers & Manufacturing Awards" Honor Manufacturing Companies in Oregon and Southwest Washington for Outstanding and Innovative Practices.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, a leading ChromeOS solutions provider and manufacturer of award-winning Chromebooks, has been honored with the Portland Business Journal's 2023 Makers & Manufacturers Award for "outstanding and innovative practices among manufacturing companies in Oregon and Southwest Washington."

CTL Recognized by Portland Business Journal

"We are always excited to be recognized by the Portland Business Journal," explains Erik Strromquist, CTL President and CEO. "This award demonstrates our commitment to finding unique ways to serve our customers while conducting our business in ways that are sustainable, environmentally friendly, and serve the community."

CTL and all award winners were honored at the Makers & Manufacturers Awards breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 9th, at the Sentinel Hotel in downtown Portland.

"Each year, the Portland Business Journal honors the region's top manufacturing companies who drive our economy with innovation, excellence, and productivity," as noted on its website (bizjournals.com/portland). "These companies shape the future and build what is needed for our next generation."

CTL joins a distinguished list of companies driving the Northwest region's economy with excellence, productivity, and innovation in the manufacturing sector. Other notable companies receiving the same award include Intel, Lattice Semiconductor, ESS Inc., and A-dec.

In recent years, CTL was honored by the Portland Business Journal with appearances on a variety of lists for Portland and Southwest Washington, including:

Top Portland Tech Companies

Largest Middle Market Companies

Fastest Growing Private Companies

Largest Design and Manufacturing Firms

About CTL

CTL builds award-winning Chrome OS solutions backed by frictionless service and support. Our Chromebook and Cloud Computing Solutions support EdTech and Enterprise teams in over fifty countries across the globe. In 2022, CTL was named to the list of "Best & Brightest Companies to Work For." For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net.

About CTL

CTL builds award-winning ChromeOS solutions backed by frictionless service and support. Our Chromebook and Cloud Computing Solutions support EdTech and Enterprise teams in over fifty countries across the globe. CTL has been named to the list of "Best & Brightest Companies to Work For." in 2022 and 2023. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net.

About the Portland Business Journal

The Portland Business Journal is Portland's premier business publication providing comprehensive coverage of the local economic landscape. Along with breaking news, PBJ offers in-depth industry analysis, business tools, market leads and 35+ annual award & networking events. Find out more at http://www.portlandbusinessjournal.com.

SOURCE CTL