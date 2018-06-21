CTL Named to Portland Business Journal 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, an Oregon-based company specializing in comprehensive personalized learning solutions, announced today that the Portland Business Journal has once again named CTL as one of the 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Oregon. This is now the 2nd consecutive year in a row that CTL has been featured in this annual ranking.

CTL's Growth Continues Focus Toward Ed-Tech Solutions

CTL maintains dedication to smart sustainable growth as a company. During this continued period of growth, CTL reinforces their commitment to supplying the education sector with the latest innovations in Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, and device management solutions. CTL also continues their resolve in providing superior US based customer service and affordability for customers and education partners at every stage of the company's growth.

Erik Stromquist, CTL President, stated in response to the accolade, "It's an honor to be recognized by the Portland Business Journal as one of the 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Oregon five years in a row. As our comprehensive 1:1 programs continue to provide the best in ed-tech solutions, we look forward to continuing our service to the education sector with excellent customer service and product innovation."

CTL Knows Community

With CTL's headquarters based in Oregon, they remain a proud to be member of the local community. With continued sponsorships and grant funding, CTL focuses efforts to give back to Oregon schools and organizations. As CTL continues to grow, maintained focus is placed on remaining a dedicated member of our local community

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing high-quality Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Monitors and Servers since 1989. For the past decade CTL has maintained a strong focus on the education sector as a Google Education Premier Partner with comprehensive 1:1 Solutions programs. CTL's ruggedized Chromebooks for Education have received accolades from noted tech publications like PC Magazine and CNet. CTL's Manufacturing, Sales and Support teams are all located in the United States. For more information about CTL®, please visit www.ctl.net.

Contact:

Mike Mahanay

Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

CTL

Direct: 971.327.0101

Toll-Free: 800.642.3087 x 205

197492@email4pr.com

