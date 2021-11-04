CTL Promotes Loren Hrabak to National Sales Manager

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL is excited to announce that Loren Hrabak has been promoted to the role of National Sales Manager. As National Sales Manager, Loren will directly manage CTL's Account Development, Account Management, and Online Customer Success teams across the United States as CTL continues to grow its Chrome device market share in education and enterprise markets. Hrabak previously served as the Sales Manager of CTL's Digital Sales Team whose efforts contributed to over 700% year over year growth in the company's online sales. Prior to joining CTL, Hrabak held Senior Account Executive positions at Staples Technology Solutions, Linbit, and Antec where he worked with government and education organizations to deploy technology solutions. Hrabak holds a BA from California State University - Fullerton and an MBA from George Fox University.

Loren Hrabak

Mike Mahanay, CTL's Chief Revenue Officer, said, "We are thrilled for Loren to take on his new role as National Sales Manager. In his previous positions at CTL, Loren has done an outstanding job of driving revenue growth and is an excellent example of what a leader should look like. We have high confidence that Loren will excel in his new nationally focused role, and will help CTL to achieve our ambitious growth goals."

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, Workstations, and High-End Servers since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox, and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are located in the United States. CTL is a Google for Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net .

