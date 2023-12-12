CTL Provides Customized Chromebooks for Education in a New Program for Tukwila, Washington

In collaboration with the City of Tukwila and Federated Wireless, CTL provides Chromebooks provisioned with 48 CBRS private LTE connectivity for students to access online learning at home

TUKWILA, Wash., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, a global ChromeOS computing solution leader for education and enterprise, today announced that it recently provided a set of specially provisioned Chromebooks to the City of Tukwila in Washington State to enable students without home internet to access web-based learning from home. The launch also included an innovative Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) private LTE network provided by shared spectrum connectivity leader Federated Wireless.

Tukwila School District students receive their new CTL LTE Chromebooks to access web-based learning from home.

In a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the launch of the new Student Private LTE network at The Sullivan Center in Tukwila, Washington, Mayor Allan Ekberg handed out the first few CTL Chromebooks to students. In his opening speech, he described the challenges: "Many families could not afford basic internet services at home. As a result, students camped outside the local King County Foster Library, tapping into the free Wi-Fi to complete online homework assignments. 'Internet for All' was needed, and our Technology and Innovation Services management worked to bridge Tukwila's digital divide. This new network and Chromebooks will support the educational enrichment of our students, and we thank our partners for joining us in this wonderful endeavor."

"We are so pleased to deploy the Chromebooks provided by CTL. Their reputation for quality and service for educators is unmatched in the industry," said Joel Bush, CTO of the City of Tukwila. "We appreciated their expertise and responsiveness in working with us to configure a program within a tight timeframe. We look forward to our ongoing relationship of service and support from CTL."

"As one the world's leading Chromebook OEMs to support CBRS, we are thrilled to be extending these devices to hundreds of students in Washington," said Erik Stromquist, CEO of CTL. "The NL72-L series Chromebooks are enabled to support both carrier and CBRS networks to ensure every student can access online learning with fast, consistent connectivity. Tukwila's program is an excellent example for other cities and school districts to follow in deploying best-in-class student connectivity solutions."

The project was funded by a $1.4M grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce and administered through the Washington State Broadband office. Initially, 400 students will receive Chromebooks from the Tukwila School District. The network can support up to 1,200 students in preparation for future growth.

"The ribbon-cutting symbolizes breaking barriers, opening doors, and fostering a future where every student can succeed," summarized Dr. Concie Pedroza, Tukwila School District Superintendent.

Latest Chromebooks from CTL Offer Native 48 CBRS Private LTE Integration

The Tukwila School District selected the latest model of CTL's Chromebooks, the NL72CT-LTE B48 (B41-48)-ready Cat 12 Chromebook because they include seamless integration with the newest LTE networks. CTL's Chromebooks are pre-provisioned with the 48 CBRS Private LTE to ensure fast, reliable mobile internet access from almost any wireless carrier.

These new NL72 Chromebooks also feature:

11th generation Intel Ⓡ processor for faster response and better graphic performance

processor for faster response and better graphic performance Wi-Fi Ⓡ 6 for secure, reliable connectivity while minimizing battery drain

6 for secure, reliable connectivity while minimizing battery drain Free Google Zero Touch Enrollment (ZTE) license provisioning

Integrated 360° rotating camera

Fast charging for all-day performance

Ruggedized design to withstand spills and drops

Included repair and recycling programs to minimize downtime and ecological impacts

This Chromebook was recently recognized as a Tech & Learning: ISTE Best of Show Winner. The CTL Chromeboxes are popular in schools, home, and business settings because they are secure, fast, reliable, and easy to deploy and manage.

The NL72CT-LTE B48 (B41-48)-ready Cat 12 Chromebook is in stock, and pricing begins at $379 for single units. Volume discounts are available.

About CTL

CTL is a global computing solutions provider on a mission to empower success at school, in the workplace, and at home. For 30+ years, customers in more than 50 countries have relied on CTL's award-winning offerings of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, laptop and desktop PCs, monitors, high-end servers, digital signage, and video collaboration tools. CTL serves as a computing configuration partner to deliver customized solutions with comprehensive lifecycle support from purchase through buy-back and recycling. CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. For further information and to purchase products, visit ctl.net .

