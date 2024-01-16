CTL Releases Corporate Sustainability Report for 2023

The annual report highlights CTL's achievements in sustainability programs and outlines the plan for future efforts.



BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, a global cloud computing solution leader for education and enterprise, released its 2023 Annual Sustainability Report today. The report outlines CTL's 2023 sustainability achievements and sets goals for sustainability in 2024 and beyond.

"Sustainability is not just a buzzword for us; it is a core value that shapes all our decisions, strategies, and operations. We recognize the growing importance of environmental, social, and governance considerations in today's business world and are dedicated to responsible corporate citizenship. It is good for business and simply the right thing to do," said Erik Stromquist, CEO of CTL.

The report details several aspects of CTL's sustainability program, from facility energy use to supplier governance audits to refurbishment, buyback, and end-of-life recycling programs. Recent achievements include:

The PX Series Chromebooks were recently redesigned to include 30% recycled materials.

CTL's carbon offset programs planted 3,258 carbon-capture mangrove trees in Kenya through its Ecodrive Climate-Positive Program

CTL launched a new ChromeOS-as-a-Service device rental program to improve whole device lifecycle management, refurbishment, and recycling

CTL achieved platinum status with the Green Business Benchmark organization

CTL's Beaverton headquarters runs on 100% renewable energy sources

The 2023 Annual Sustainability Report is now available on CTL's website.

