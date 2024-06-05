CTL Will Exhibit and Present on ChromeOS Solutions at ISTELive 24

CTL will showcase its newest Chromebook and Chromebox solutions for education

Together with its partners, CTL will host a series of best-practice and case-study presentations

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL , a global cloud computing solution leader for education and enterprise, will exhibit at the upcoming ISTELive24 exhibition in Denver from June 24 to 26. ISTELive 24 is the largest educational technology (EdTech) trade show in North America.

CTL Chromebook NL73

"At ISTE this year, CTL is ready to network with customers and partners in a whole new way. With four towers of new products, a series of in-booth presentations, and a host of other at-show promotions, we're excited to convene with our entire ecosystem at this event," explained Michelle Manson, Vice President of Marketing. "It's going to be engaging, and we invite everyone to stop by to learn what's new and what's next from CTL."

CTL has served the EdTech market since 2014 with Chromebook, Chromebox, services, and other solutions. This year, CTL will showcase a multitude of solutions in booth 1774, including:

A preview of CTL next-generation Chromebooks

The new CTL Chromebook NL73 Series , an 11.6" device delivering 22% faster computing performance to multi-task, stream content, and manage demanding apps, all built with rugged durability to withstand daily student use

, budget-friendly devices certified by CTL and ideal for use as entry-level student devices, spares, loaners, library units, and other use cases CTL Chromebox Solutions , the powerfully versatile mini-PC that can power everything from all-in-one desktop computers to school digital signage.

In addition to product displays, CTL will host a series of short talks on best practices, case studies, and products in its booth:

What's New with the Chromebook Plus: Hardware, Apps, AI and More, CTL

New in Connected Chromebooks: 5G and Private Networks, CTL and Murray City School District

How to Create a Sustainable 1:1 Chromebook Program, CTL

Verizon Innovative Learning Schools Program Overview, VILS Team

The daily talk schedule will be posted in the booth.

Interested parties may preview the CTL show outline and make an appointment on its website .

About CTL

CTL is a global computing solutions manufacturer empowering success at school and in the workplace with award-winning technology products and industry-leading services. For 35+ years, customers in more than 55 countries have relied on CTL's award-winning offerings of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, laptop and desktop PCs, monitors, high-end servers, and video collaboration tools. CTL serves as a computing configuration partner to deliver customized solutions with comprehensive lifecycle services and support from purchase through recycling. CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. In 2024, CTL was officially certified as a B Corp™ for its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. For further information and to purchase products, visit ctl.net .

