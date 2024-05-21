CTL Will Exhibit Audio and Video Computing Solutions at InfoComm

CTL will showcase its ChromeOS computing offerings for digital signs, kiosks, and video conferencing

CTL's first-time exhibit reflects an expansion of CTL to serve more enterprise use cases

BEAVERTON, Ore., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL , a global cloud computing solution leader for education and enterprise, will exhibit at the upcoming InfoComm exhibition in Las Vegas from June 12-14. InfoComm is the largest professional audio-visual trade show in North America.

"A lot of the industry knows us for our Chromebook products," said Erik Stromquist, CEO of CTL. "At InfoComm, we're seeking to educate the AV market on the powerful, versatile Chromebox and Google Meet Compute System solutions manufactured by CTL. These solutions provide the power, scalability, and easy remote management for digital signs, kiosks, and video conference collaboration. We're excited to exhibit for the first time this year."

CTL will showcase solutions for digital signs and kiosks plus video conferencing collaboration in booth C6231 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center:

CTL equipment will also be featured in Logitech's booth, #C5365, at InfoComm.

Interested parties can stop by CTL's booth at the show or reach out directly to CTL at https://ctl.net.

About CTL

CTL is a global computing solutions manufacturer empowering success at school and in the workplace with award-winning technology products and industry-leading services. For 35+ years, customers in more than 55 countries have relied on CTL's award-winning offerings of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, laptop and desktop PCs, monitors, high-end servers, and video collaboration tools. CTL serves as a computing configuration partner to deliver customized solutions with comprehensive lifecycle services and support from purchase through recycling. CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. In 2024, CTL was officially certified as a B Corp™ for its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. For further information and to purchase products, visit ctl.net .

Media Contact:

Mark Jorgensen

503-866-0850

[email protected]

SOURCE CTL