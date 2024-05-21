CTL Will Exhibit Audio and Video Computing Solutions at InfoComm

May 21, 2024, 08:33 ET
- CTL will showcase its ChromeOS computing offerings for digital signs, kiosks, and video conferencing
- CTL's first-time exhibit reflects an expansion of CTL to serve more enterprise use cases
BEAVERTON, Ore., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, a global cloud computing solution leader for education and enterprise, will exhibit at the upcoming InfoComm exhibition in Las Vegas from June 12-14. InfoComm is the largest professional audio-visual trade show in North America.
"A lot of the industry knows us for our Chromebook products," said Erik Stromquist, CEO of CTL. "At InfoComm, we're seeking to educate the AV market on the powerful, versatile Chromebox and Google Meet Compute System solutions manufactured by CTL. These solutions provide the power, scalability, and easy remote management for digital signs, kiosks, and video conference collaboration. We're excited to exhibit for the first time this year."
CTL will showcase solutions for digital signs and kiosks plus video conferencing collaboration in booth C6231 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center:
- CTL Chromebox CBX3-7, a compact mini-PC featuring Intel i7-1355U CPU and 8GB of RAM with up to 5GHZ of speed, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB NVME storage.
- CTL Chromebox Enterprise CBX3-7 edition, powered by an Intel® Core™ i7-1355U processor with up to 5GHz of speed, plus 8GB of RAM and 256GB NVME storage, with a Chrome Enterprise Upgrade License included.
- CTL Meet Compute System GQE20C, the engine of a Google Meet solution featuring Intel® Core™ i5-1335U Processor (10 Core), 16 GB of RAM, and 256 GB SSD memory. This unit is made with 75% post-consumer recycled plastics and eco-friendly packaging with FSC certification. CTL's Meet Compute System is sold as part of Logitech's Room Solutions for Google Meet.
- A selection of CTL Chromebooks for enterprise, featuring new and upcoming models.
CTL equipment will also be featured in Logitech's booth, #C5365, at InfoComm.
Interested parties can stop by CTL's booth at the show or reach out directly to CTL at https://ctl.net.
About CTL
CTL is a global computing solutions manufacturer empowering success at school and in the workplace with award-winning technology products and industry-leading services. For 35+ years, customers in more than 55 countries have relied on CTL's award-winning offerings of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, laptop and desktop PCs, monitors, high-end servers, and video collaboration tools. CTL serves as a computing configuration partner to deliver customized solutions with comprehensive lifecycle services and support from purchase through recycling. CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. In 2024, CTL was officially certified as a B Corp™ for its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. For further information and to purchase products, visit ctl.net.
Media Contact:
Mark Jorgensen
503-866-0850
[email protected]
SOURCE CTL
