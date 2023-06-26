CTL's Full Service Lifecycle Management Now Includes One year of Free Device Tracking and Geofencing to Help Schools Reduce Theft and Meet Challenges in Changing Student Enrollments

PHILADELPHIA, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL announced today at ISTE2023 a new device tracking solution for its Chromebooks to help schools keep tabs on their device fleets. Visitors to the show can see a demonstration of the app on a CTL Chromebook at CTL's Booth #1420.

"Keeping track of school's devices is vitally important to ensure students are always engaged and well equipped for success," notes Erik Stromquist, CEO of CTL. "We know many of our customers have had challenges managing lost or stolen devices for a myriad of reasons including changing student enrollments. That's why we are offering this Chromebook tracking solution to help IT administrators know where each device is at all times. We believe our solution will help our customers reduce cost, improve ROI and lead to long term sustainability."

Designed for K-12, the app helps monitor, track and locate schools' devices without compromising privacy - all easily from one user-friendly dashboard. The app provides schools with a better way to manage device lifecycles and get back lost or stolen Chromebooks. Even devices with students who have transferred to another school or district can be tracked and retrieved.

App features include:

Customized Geofencing alerts

Accurate location tracking

Flexible device protection

Complements your existing tech

Fast, easy enrollment

Cross-platform support

Enhances mobile device management

"At CTL, we value our customers as partners with a shared goal of making life easier for students, teachers and IT administrators." added Sromquist. "This device tracking app is just one of the ways we work with EdTech to unlock the potential of technology and deliver budget-friendly, tailored solutions backed by swift, friendly assistance."

Chromebook tracking is the latest addition to CTL's full Chromebook lifecycle management solution, which includes discounted demo devices free Google Zero Touch Enrollment, 5-day guaranteed device repair, , self-repair options, end-of-life Chromebook buy-back, and a ChromeOS as a Service (CaaS) option - all with an eye towards helping schools build sustainable 1:1 Chromebook programs..

About CTL

CTL builds award-winning ChromeOS solutions backed by frictionless service and support. Our Chromebook and Cloud Computing Solutions support EdTech and Enterprise teams in over fifty countries across the globe.In 2022, CTL was named to the list of "Best & Brightest Companies to Work For." For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net .

Contact: Mark Jorgensen

Email: [email protected]

Number: 503-866-0850

SOURCE CTL