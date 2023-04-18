CTLT ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Catalent, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: August 30, 2021 to October 31, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Catalent, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: a) Catalent materially overstated its revenue and earnings by prematurely recognizing revenue in violation of U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"); b) Catalent had material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; c) Catalent falsely represented demand for its products while it knowingly sold more product to its direct customers than could be sold to healthcare providers and end consumers; d) Catalent disregarded regulatory rules at key production facilities in order to rapidly produce excess inventory that was used to pad the Company's financial results through premature revenue recognition in violation of GAAP and/or stuffing its direct customers with this excess inventory; and e) as a result of the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company's financial performance, outlook, and regulatory compliance during the class period.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Catalent you have until April 25, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

For additional information about the CTLT lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899

