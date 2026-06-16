CTM Expands Conversation Intelligence Ecosystem with New Integrations and Platform Enhancements

New integrations, expanded partner capabilities, and a sixth consecutive Inc. Best Places to Work recognition highlight CTM's continued growth.

MILLERSVILLE, Md., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CTM, a global conversation analytics company, today announced a series of mid-year momentum updates, including new integrations, expanded platform capabilities, workplace success and company culture excellence recognition, and continued investment in industry leadership.

"Customer journeys today span calls, messaging, forms, chat, and AI-powered interactions, but most organizations still struggle with disconnected engagement data," said Todd Fisher, co-founder and CEO of CTM. "Our continued investments in integrations and interoperability are focused on helping businesses better connect customer conversations to marketing performance and revenue outcomes."

New Integration and Platform Updates

These updates provide marketing, sales, and customer experience teams with greater visibility and control across customer engagement systems. Through CTM's Ecosystem, customers and partners can activate a range of integrations without complex implementation, including:

Freshpaint: Automatically sends call, SMS, form, and real-time chat activity to Freshpaint, helping healthcare and enterprise marketing teams have a unified view of attribution and performance tracking without manual workflows or engineering support.

Ritten: Qualified call activity is automatically synced into Ritten, providing a centralized view of customer interactions and attribution. Teams can access call summaries, timestamps, and duration, and easily create new CRM cases or link calls to existing records.

HubSpot: Expanded integration with enhanced softphone functionality and improved data synchronization capabilities, including support for forms, SMS, chat, and fax activity; improved field mapping; click-to-call functionality; and full API logs for easier troubleshooting.

"At Ritten, we're focused on removing the administrative burden that gets in the way of behavioral health teams doing what they do best: connecting people to care," says Noah Whitehead,

CEO of Ritten. "Our integration with CTM means that when an admissions team gets a call, Ritten is working in the background to automatically capture that lead, build out the case, and surface the context staff needs to take action. We're proud to deepen our relationship with CTM and excited about what this means for our customers."

Company and Industry Momentum

As part of its continued growth strategy, CTM recently launched its new CTM.com domain following the company's rebrand from CallTrackingMetrics to CTM earlier this year. The rebrand introduces a new name, visual identity, and website designed to reflect CTM's evolution as an AI-driven communications intelligence platform.

As the company continues to grow, its commitment to employee experience was recognized by Inc., which named CTM to its Best Places to Work list for the sixth consecutive year. The list honors 500 American companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses, based on management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture.

CTM also continues to invest across the business with several strategic hires, including a new Director of Finance, senior engineering talent, an Enterprise Partnerships Manager, Product and Integrations Managers, and additional roles across marketing, sales, and customer experience.

Additionally, Rick Ruth, Senior Director of Carrier Relations & Regulatory, has been invited to join REACH's Government Affairs Advisory Council, where he will contribute to comments on Mobile Phone Regulatory Matters (MPRM) that could influence communications policy discussions at both the FCC and congressional levels.

"Having a CTM voice represented at this level is incredibly valuable as communications technology, customer engagement, and regulatory expectations rapidly evolve," continued Fisher. "Rick's expertise and perspective on the industry will help ensure our business and customers are represented in conversations that shape the future of communications technology and regulation."

To learn more about CTM's latest integrations and updates, visit www.ctm.com.

About CTM

CTM helps businesses turn everyday conversations into growth. Trusted by more than 100,000 users worldwide, including leading brands like Tinuiti, Morgan & Morgan, Tutor Doctor, and ServiceMaster, CTM connects marketing performance to revenue outcomes, giving teams the clarity to see which campaigns drive conversions and the insight to optimize every customer touchpoint—the result: more efficient lead handling, higher conversion rates, and improved ROI.

Powered by rich conversation analytics, CTM unifies fragmented call, text, chat, and form interactions into a single, actionable view of customer behavior. With deep integrations across leading marketing, advertising, and CRM platforms—and partnership opportunities for agencies, affiliates, and technology providers—CTM makes it simple to align data, teams, and results.

Guided by our purpose to create a better human experience through technology, CTM empowers businesses to make every conversation count.

Media Contact:

Zoe Hamilton

PANBlast for CTM

[email protected]

SOURCE CTM