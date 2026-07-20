CTM Closes the Attribution Gap on AI's Fastest-Growing Ad Channel

OpenAI conversion support and AI-powered setup assistant expand CTM's position as the definitive source of truth for conversions.

MILLERSVILLE, Md., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CTM, a global conversation analytics company, today announced two platform updates that extend its conversation intelligence infrastructure to where advertisers are increasingly spending and where attribution has been hardest to prove. The additions include a native OpenAI Ads attribution and conversion integration, and AskCTM, a new in-platform AI agent that makes CTM's AI features self-service for the first time.

"Phone calls are still where high-intent customers show up, and that's not changing," said Todd Fisher, co-founder and CEO of CTM. "What's changing is where those calls are coming from. OpenAI ad channels are coming fast, and our customers need to be able to connect every one of those touchpoints back to a conversation. These updates are about making sure no channel becomes a blind spot."

Bringing conversion intelligence to ChatGPT advertising

OpenAI's entry into advertising introduces a problem CTM is built to solve: When a ChatGPT ad drives a phone call, most marketers have no way to connect that call back to the campaign or to send what happened downstream back to OpenAI to improve performance. CTM's new native OpenAI Ads integration closes that loop. Leads generated from ChatGPT campaigns are captured and attributed in CTM reporting, and qualified conversion events are automatically synced back to OpenAI, giving performance marketers the same closed-loop attribution they rely on for Google, Meta, and Microsoft, now extended to AI-powered advertising for the first time.

Making AI features actually usable

AskCTM is a consultative AI agent built into the platform to help customers configure and deploy CTM's AI capabilities — AskAI, ChatAI, VoiceAI — without needing technical expertise or account manager support. Complex prompting requirements and multi-step configuration have historically slowed AI adoption inside CTM; AskCTM makes that setup self-service, reducing onboarding friction and accelerating time-to-value for teams at any technical level.

"Our customers have some of the most sophisticated use cases on the platform, but getting AI features configured to match them has always required a level of technical depth that not everyone has," said Seth Wright, Associate Principal, AI Software Engineer at CTM. "AskCTM changes that. It meets users where they are and walks them through setup in a way that actually maps to their business, so the people closest to the customer can get value from these tools without needing an engineer in the room."

AskCTM and the OpenAI integration, are now available to all CTM customers. To learn more, visit www.ctm.com.

About CTM

CTM helps businesses turn everyday conversations into growth. Trusted by more than 100,000 users worldwide, including leading brands like Tinuiti, Morgan & Morgan, Tutor Doctor, and ServiceMaster, CTM connects marketing performance to revenue outcomes, giving teams the clarity to see which campaigns drive conversions and the insight to optimize every customer touchpoint—the result: more efficient lead handling, higher conversion rates, and improved ROI.

Powered by rich conversation analytics, CTM unifies fragmented call, text, chat, and form interactions into a single, actionable view of customer behavior. With deep integrations across leading marketing, advertising, and CRM platforms—and partnership opportunities for agencies, affiliates, and technology providers—CTM makes it simple to align data, teams, and results.

Guided by our purpose to create a better human experience through technology, CTM empowers businesses to make every conversation count.

Media Contact:

Zoe Hamilton

PANBlast for CTM

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SOURCE CTM