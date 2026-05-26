CTM Releases New Ad Platform Integrations to Unify Marketing Attribution and Customer Communications

New integrations with Google LSA, Reddit Ads, LinkedIn Ads and Genius Monkey deliver clearer attribution and streamlined customer engagement

MILLERSVILLE, Md., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CTM, a global conversation analytics company, today announced four new integrations designed to connect marketing performance with customer interactions, giving businesses a more complete view of the customer journey. Together, these integrations empower sales and support teams to manage conversations and measure impact directly within the CTM platform, eliminating silos and improving efficiency.

"Marketers and customer-facing teams have been forced to operate in disconnected systems for far too long," said Todd Fisher, co-founder and CEO of CTM. "These integrations allow us to bring the pieces together so that teams can see what's driving engagement and respond in real time, all within a single platform, leading to faster follow-up, better customer experiences, and more revenue from every interaction."

The Google Local Services Ads (LSA) integration brings additional marketing performance data into CTM, creating more complete attribution and more effective post-engagement workflows. By incorporating previously siloed data, customers can make more informed budget decisions and improve responsiveness to customer inquiries, which is critical in ad performance and ranking.

The LinkedIn Ads integration connects call tracking and activity data directly to LinkedIn's Conversions API, enabling customers to attribute phone calls, SMS conversations, and offline outcomes to the LinkedIn campaigns and ads that drove them. With full-funnel visibility into LinkedIn campaigns, customers can optimize bids, build high-intent audiences, and clearly demonstrate ROI using real attribution data.

The Reddit Ads integration focuses on advanced call attribution across channels by sending offline conversion events from CTM to Reddit Ads, connecting calls and lead activity directly to campaign performance, improving measurement and optimization.

The Genius Monkey integration closes the gap between impressions and calls by connecting impression-level programmatic data with inbound call tracking. Advertisers can now link ad impressions directly to inbound calls, gaining multi-touch attribution visibility and more accurate conversion reporting across channels, resulting in deeper campaign visibility and stronger channel optimization.

Together, these integrations provide a more unified view of the customer journey while enabling agents to manage and respond to customer interactions directly within the CTM platform — streamlining workflows and reducing reliance on multiple tools.

"Before integrating with CTM, we were piecing together data from multiple platforms and still missing a clear picture of what was actually driving customer engagement," said Jeremy Hudgens, CEO of Genius Monkey. "Now, with impression-level attribution and multi-touch visibility all in one platform, we can see which campaigns generate conversations without a click. It's transformed how we optimize spend, measure performance, and deliver stronger customer experience in real time."

The integrations are available through CTM's dedicated integration directory and the app's backend, making it easy for customers and partners to activate these capabilities without complex implementation.

About CTM

CTM helps businesses turn everyday conversations into growth. Trusted by more than 100,000 users worldwide, including leading brands like Tinuiti, Morgan & Morgan, Tutor Doctor, and ServiceMaster, CTM connects marketing performance to revenue outcomes, giving teams the clarity to see which campaigns drive conversions and the insight to optimize every customer touchpoint. The result: more efficient lead handling, higher conversion rates, and improved ROI.

Powered by rich conversation analytics, CTM unifies fragmented call, text, chat, and form interactions into a single, actionable view of customer behavior. With deep integrations across leading marketing, advertising, and CRM platforms—and partnership opportunities for agencies, affiliates, and technology providers—CTM makes it simple to align data, teams, and results.

Guided by our purpose to create a better human experience through technology, CTM empowers businesses to make every conversation count.

Media Contact:

Zoe Hamilton

PANBlast for CTM

[email protected]

SOURCE CTM