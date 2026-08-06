CTM VoiceAI Named "Call Management Solution of the Year" In 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

9th Annual Program Honors the Marketing, Sales and AdTech Innovators Reshaping How Brands Engage, Convert and Grow

MILLERSVILLE, Md., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CTM (formerly CallTrackingMetrics), a global conversation analytics company, today announced that VoiceAI has been selected as winner of the "Call Management Solution of the Year" award in the 9th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization tracking innovation across the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry.

VoiceAI by CTM is a 24/7 AI-powered voice agent built natively into CTM's conversation intelligence platform. A seamless extension of CTM's voice-first infrastructure, the solution combines call attribution, intelligent routing, and conversational automation in a single system. When a customer calls, VoiceAI answers instantly, understands intent without the need for phone trees, and either resolves the inquiry or routes it to the right human agent.

VoiceAI can be combined with call intelligence through CTM's full suite of features to add follow-up actions, reporting, and a human touch. The solution is simple and can be deployed quickly with templates and trained on a company's assets. It is also secure, reliable, and HIPAA compliant. Utilizing VoiceAI means every call becomes actionable. AI tools transcribe and analyze conversations, apply sentiment and scoring, and tag what matters. AskAI then surfaces themes, objections, and next steps.

Leads come in and an outbound phone call gets triggered as soon as there's a teammate available to make the call. Calls are made in the background and connected only when the lead answers, with advanced voicemail detection to leave personalized messages when not available. The solution provides routing options for faster follow-up and more meaningful conversations across voice, SMS, and chat.

"With VoiceAI you can eliminate wasted time on hold and never miss a call again. The results are measurable and immediate. Early adopters report a 50% reduction in call handling time, complete elimination of missed calls, and a 50% increase in productivity," said Todd Fisher, co-founder and CEO of CTM. "Importantly, VoiceAI is designed to support people, not replace them, keeping conversations human while automating the repetitive work. We'll continue to empower businesses around the globe with the tools to transform conversations into an advantage, through a thriving and ever-evolving platform."

For nearly a decade, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards have served as the definitive benchmark for innovation across the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry. The program recognizes standout companies and solutions spanning the full MarTech stack, from marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, RevOps, performance marketing, content marketing and beyond. The 2026 program drew thousands of nominations from more than 15 countries, reflecting the scale and pace of transformation reshaping the industry.

"CTM has redefined what call management looks like for modern contact centers. Large companies juggle after hours, teams out at conferences, and unexpected mid-day departure - when enterprise reps leave, phones go unanswered. The result is a reduction in customer service or lost revenue through lost leads," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "CTM is setting a new standard for intelligent, scalable call management. This is more than call tracking. It's part of a unified AI engagement platform that elevates every conversation."

CTM is trusted by more than 100,000 users and integrated with 50+ platforms, including Salesforce and Zoom.

About CTM

CTM helps businesses turn everyday conversations into growth. Trusted by more than 100,000 users worldwide, including leading brands like Tinuiti, Morgan & Morgan, Tutor Doctor, and ServiceMaster, CTM connects marketing performance to revenue outcomes, giving teams the clarity to see which campaigns drive conversions and the insight to optimize every customer touchpoint. The result: more efficient lead handling, higher conversion rates, and improved ROI.

Powered by rich conversation analytics, CTM unifies fragmented call, text, chat, and form interactions into a single, actionable view of customer behavior. With deep integrations across leading marketing, advertising, and CRM platforms—and partnership opportunities for agencies, affiliates, and technology providers—CTM makes it simple to align data, teams, and results.

Guided by our purpose to create a better human experience through technology, CTM empowers businesses to make every conversation count.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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PANBlast for CTM

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SOURCE CTM