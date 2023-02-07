CTM360 Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Continuously Innovating and Improving Security Products with Its Enabling Technologies

CTM360's technologies monitor millions of data points across various sources, including open-source intelligence, deep web, and dark web, to provide contextualized and actionable intelligence.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the digital risk protection (DRP) industry and, based on its findings, recognizes CTM360 with the 2022 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The company offers organizations a strong external security posture and protection of their digital assets beyond the traditional security perimeter. The company is expanding globally through strategic partnerships with managed security service providers (MSSPs). The cybersecurity vendor offers a wide range of solutions, including external attack surface management (EASM), security ratings services (SRS), cyber threat intelligence (CTI), threat intelligence platform (TIP), digital risk protection (DRP), and third-party risk management.

CTM360's agile software development cycle improves products continuously. With its proactive and solutions-oriented approach, CTM360 has gained significant traction and experienced double-digit growth over the last three years. The company consolidates EASM, CTI, and DRP capabilities into a centralized external risk mitigation and management (ERMM) platform to offer a 360-degree view of an organization's external attack surface. With HackerView, the company's EASM module, organizations can map out their entire digital footprint and take a detailed inventory of all digital assets to conduct a complete risk assessment and discover any vulnerabilities. The fully managed DRP platform covers a wide range of use cases, including:

Social media monitoring

Domain infringement

Phishing detection

Rogue mobile app detection

Data leak detection

Executive protection

Unlimited managed takedowns

Martin Naydenov, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "CTM360 empowers organizations to focus on what they do best: their business. With CTM360's fully managed services and unlimited takedowns, organizations can save significant time and cost by automating the detection and takedowns of fraudulent sites; this is an advantage that few cybersecurity vendors can replicate."

The CyberBlindspot platform combines comprehensive CTI and DRP use cases to detect threats, prevent attacks, and mitigate phishing and brand impersonation attempts. CTM360 utilizes a combination of sophisticated AI/ML algorithms and human analysis to filter out noise and reduce false positive alerts, knowing that most organizations suffer from alert fatigue and limited resources. ThreatCover, the TIP module, CTM360 is focused on risk-based environment hardening from cyber threat intelligence, leveraging from a threat actor's recurring tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTP) playbook.

"CTM360's centralized database eliminates blind spots, data redundancies, and fragmented workflows between different solutions, equipping organizations with end-to-end visibility and control to manage their digital presence in the cloud," added Naydenov. With its strong overall performance, CTM360 earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the DRP industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

