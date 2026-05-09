CTONE Group Unveils AI Strategy and New Agent Computer Series

SHENZHEN, China, May 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 8, 2026, CTONE held its AI Computing Strategy Transformation and New Product Launch Event in Shenzhen, officially announcing its transition from a "global leader in Mini PCs" to a "builder of the AI computing ecosystem," and unveiling the CTONE Agent Computer and AI Agent Workstation series.

The event gathered over 1,500 guests from leading global AI industry players, including Intel, AMD, Alibaba Cloud, and SenseTime, as well as investors and academic representatives.

During the event, the company introduced the concept of the "Agent Computer era," stating that AI endpoints will increasingly prioritize data privacy, cost efficiency, and localized computing power, accelerating the shift of AI from cloud-based infrastructure to edge devices and personal computing scenarios.

Group Chairman Kevin Dou stated that AI will become as ubiquitous as smartphones and PCs. He emphasized that the CTONE Agent Computer will serve as a key intelligent entry point for both individuals and enterprises, with the goal of enabling AI to complete 80%–90% of users' daily tasks. CEO Yuanjun Dai also presented the "AI Computing Strategy Transformation Report," announcing a full "All in AI" strategy centered on AI edge hardware and an intelligent computing ecosystem.

The CTONE Agent Computer includes three core product lines. The entry-level series, developed in collaboration with SenseTime, integrates over 200 built-in skill-based agents. The mid-tier series, in partnership with Alibaba Cloud, enables edge-cloud synergy and supports local model deployment. The professional series is designed for on-device large-scale model computing scenarios.

A CTONE Agent NAS was also launched in partnership with Shenzhen Hello Tech Energy Co., Ltd., delivering a portable "storage–compute–power integration" solution. In addition, its subsidiary KZHY introduced a full-stack AI Agent Workstation solution covering enterprise private cloud, industrial robotics, and AI digital humans, providing integrated AI computing support for vertical industries.

The company also announced ecosystem partnerships with Intel, AMD, Alibaba Cloud, SenseTime, and Moore Threads, and opened the "CTONE AI Computing Ecosystem Exhibition Hall," showcasing real-world applications across large models, energy, and healthcare.

With 13 years of smart manufacturing experience and a global sales network spanning over 180 countries and regions, CTONE is positioning the CTONE Agent Computer as a strategic anchor, aiming to accelerate innovation and growth in the global AI intelligent computing terminal industry.

SOURCE CTONE Group