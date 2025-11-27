Ctoph Exchange Launches Global Infrastructure Plan to Enhance Trading Speed and Stability

DALLAS, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ctoph Exchange , a global digital asset trading platform, today announced a major expansion of its technology infrastructure alongside a significant upgrade to its proprietary trading system. As part of this initiative, the platform has established new regional data hubs across multiple international financial centers, strengthening execution efficiency, network resilience, and overall performance for a rapidly expanding global user base.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/xR0FiEp58Y0 (embedded video)

Global Infrastructure Expansion Accelerates Performance

The infrastructure upgrade marks a key milestone in Ctoph Exchange's strategic roadmap to build a high-performance backbone for global digital finance. By deploying low-latency server clusters across several strategically positioned financial regions, the platform now enables faster cross-regional data synchronization and more efficient order execution.

Initial benchmark tests indicate that the enhanced architecture reduces trade execution latency by up to 60%, delivering near-instant responses for both institutional and retail clients. The upgraded system integrates AI-driven risk control, high-frequency trading optimization, and next-generation matching algorithms, significantly boosting execution precision and platform stability.

"The expansion of our global infrastructure reflects a long-term commitment to advancing market integrity and execution quality across every region we serve," said Daniel Marshall, Head of Global Market Development at Ctoph Exchange. "As digital asset markets continue to mature, the ability to deliver consistent, low-latency performance is no longer a competitive edge—it has become a core operational requirement."

Infrastructure and Compliance Strategy Advance in Parallel

The newly deployed data hubs are located within key global financial ecosystems selected for their strong connectivity infrastructure, regulatory maturity, and concentration of institutional market participants.

This expansion not only strengthens system performance but also aligns with Ctoph Exchange's global compliance strategy.

The platform currently holds a Money Services Business (MSB) registration issued by FinCEN and continues to expand its compliance readiness across applicable U.S. regulatory frameworks.

Additional regulatory authorizations are being pursued in select jurisdictions to reinforce the platform's international compliance footprint.

"Our infrastructure and compliance initiatives progress together," Marshall added. "Strong regulatory alignment, combined with high-performance technology, is the foundation on which the next decade of digital finance will be built."

Technology-Driven Strategy for Global Users

As a technology-driven platform, Ctoph Exchange continues to invest in scalable system architecture, intelligent automation, and sustainable infrastructure practices.

The synchronized upgrade of its core trading engine and global node deployment ensures smoother trading, improved connectivity, and support for advanced multi-region strategies.

With market participation rising globally, Ctoph Exchange plans to expand its research, infrastructure, and compliance programs to deliver next-generation trading performance across multiple jurisdictions.

About Ctoph Exchange

Ctoph Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform dedicated to compliance, security, and technology-driven innovation. Supported by U.S. regulatory registrations and multi-regional infrastructure, the platform delivers high-performance, intelligent trading solutions to users worldwide. Through continuous technological advancement and international compliance collaboration, Ctoph Exchange is committed to building next-generation digital financial infrastructure and connecting investors to the future of the digital economy.

Website: https://ctoph.com/

Contact

Tyler Jensen

Ctoph

[email protected]

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xR0FiEp58Y0

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2832898/Ctoph_1.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2832897/Ctoph_2.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2833601/Ctoph_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ctoph