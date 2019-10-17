Ctrip CMO Meets with Thailand Tourism Authority Governor

Known for its unique culture, rich cuisine, natural scenery and world-famous hospitality, Thailand is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, for both first-time and repeat tourists. In a proposed partnership with Ctrip, Thailand will see the development and promotion of more premium and specialized tourism options, in a bid to attract the higher-end Chinese outbound tourism market.

In 2018, Thailand welcomed more than 10.6 million arrivals from China, the largest source of inbound tourists for the country. In 2020, TAT expects the number of Chinese visitors to Thailand will surpass 11 million and contribute more than 500 billion Baht (approximately USD $16.5 billion) to the economy. Tourism is a key industry for the Thai economy, accounting for approximately 12% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018.

With over 300 million users, Ctrip is in a unique position to with destination marketing. Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand Yuthasak Supasorn said, "China is the number one origin for visitors to Thailand, and we are committed to continually improving our tourism products and services to better cater to our Chinese visitors. We welcome Ctrip's partnership in making our country more accessible and enjoyable for our visitors, and through working together to share the richness and diversity of our country with more travelers, ensure that Thailand remains a leading destination."

Already a popular destination among international tourists from China and around the world, Thailand has its sights set on the premium inbound tourism to drive its next wave of growth. According to Ctrip's analysis, Thailand was the most popular destination among outbound Chinese tourists over the recent Chinese National Day holiday period, and the second most popular among FIT (flexible independent travel) tourists. Ctrip CMO Sun Bo says that the OTA is well-placed to attract more premium customers to the country, working with the local industry to develop and promote experience-oriented travel products.

"Thailand's commitment to providing a unique, welcoming and valuable travel experience is widely recognized and appreciated by travelers," said Ctrip CMO Sun Bo. "The South-East Asia market is a primary focus for us going forward, and we look forward to working closely with Thailand to deliver to premium travelers a richer local Thai experience, and to develop the market for adventure and sports-oriented travelers, weddings and honeymoons, wellness and eco-tourists, and other tourists searching for unique and rewarding experiences."

In tandem with efforts to develop local economies, Ctrip has always believed that its business should have a positive impact on the planet, and humanity. On the basis of its various sustainability initiatives, Ctrip hopes to work with the local industry in Thailand to both improve traveler experiences with its Global SOS system, and ensure that tourism is sustainable so that Thailand's unique natural environment may continue to inspire for generations to come.

About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. It is the largest online consolidator of accommodations and transportation tickets in China in terms of transaction volume. Ctrip enables business and leisure travelers to make informed and cost-effective bookings by aggregating comprehensive travel related information and offering its services through an advanced transaction and service platform consisting of its mobile apps, Internet websites and centralized, toll-free, 24-hour customer service center. Ctrip also helps customers book vacation packages and guided tours. In addition, through its corporate travel management services, Ctrip helps corporate clients effectively manage their travel requirements. Since its inception in 1999, Ctrip has experienced substantial growth and become one of the best-known travel brands in China.

For further information, please contact:

International PR

Ctrip.com International, ltd.

Tel: (+86) 21 3406 4880 ext 196455

Email: Pr@ctrip.com

SOURCE Ctrip.com International, Ltd.