Ctrip releases joint report with COTRI on 2018 Chinese High-End Outbound Customized Travel

In order to meet the highly personalized travel demands of Chinese travelers, Ctrip's Customized Travel unit was established in January 2016. As the concept of high-end customized travel has gone mainstream in China, in March 2019, Ctrip's Customized Travel launched a platform designed especially for high-net-income individuals. The platform serves Chinese high-end customers who are increasingly interested in top-quality services and the exclusive use of highly scarce resources. As seasoned travelers who regard travel as a major leisure activity, they are actively in search of services, resources and experiences that are high-quality, unique and niche. Flexible with their time and not bound by cost issues, these customers highly value exclusivity and privacy during their travel experiences.

According to the report, women, couples and those in the 31-40 age group were the most likely demographics to book high-end customized travel packages overseas. The top 10 most popular destinations were Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, Maldives, USA, Australia, France, Singapore, UAE and Italy.

In 2018, the number of orders on the platform increased 180% compared to the year before. Although Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou are the top three local markets with the highest demand for high-end customized travel, the growth rate of orders from second and third-tier cities such as Xi'an and Tianjin surpassed that of first-tier cities. Ctrip's data show that the average expenditure per person on a high-end customized travel package was RMB 23,800 (USD 3,410).

The demand for unique activities such as helicopter tours, fine dining, attendance of special sporting events such as FIFA World Cup and unique accommodation arrangements such as island resorts reflects ongoing interest in higher end, more tailored experiences in the Chinese travel market.

Jonathan Xie, General Manager of Customized Travel Business, hopes that efficient connections can be built amongst customers, businesses and travel providers, stating: "The aim of Ctrip's Customized Travel Platform 3.0 is to make travel easy, in any location, in any way our clients want to make their trip."

For the full report, please refer to the link below:

https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/gYFXXc9hyP5mVe0UWSXFUA

About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. It is the largest online consolidator of accommodations and transportation tickets in China in terms of transaction volume. Ctrip enables business and leisure travelers to make informed and cost-effective bookings by aggregating comprehensive travel related information and offering its services through an advanced transaction and service platform consisting of its mobile apps, Internet websites and centralized, toll-free, 24-hour customer service center. Ctrip also helps customers book vacation packages and guided tours. In addition, through its corporate travel management services, Ctrip helps corporate clients effectively manage their travel requirements. Since its inception in 1999, Ctrip has experienced substantial growth and become one of the best-known travel brands in China.

About Ctrip Customized Travel

Ctrip's Customized Travel Platform was officially launched in January 2016. Ctrip's Customized Travel unit is the leading platform for customized travel, boasting the largest annual transaction volume and linking to the most qualified customized travel consultants in China. Currently, there are more than 1,500 suppliers available on the platform with more than 6,000 customized travel consultants facilitating this unique service. The platform sets the service standards and manages quality control through supplier screening and ratings. We welcome all the players from the global travel industry who attend ITB to join Ctrip's customized travel platform, be it as a provider of individual tourism resources or a provider of integrated customized travel services.

