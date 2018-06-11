Ctrip Strengthens Relationship with Booking Holdings and Expands Strategic Cooperation with Booking.com

Ctrip and Booking.com will continue to share access to the companies' combined hotel inventory, allowing customers to select from a wider range of price competitive products globally.

The news of Gillian's appointment comes on the heels of commercial partnership announced between Ctrip, and another Booking Holdings business, OpenTable. Through the partnership OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, will link OpenTable's North American restaurants to Ctrip users.

Jane Sun, CEO of Ctrip said, "We look forward to deepening the relationship between the top two global travel platforms, Booking Holdings and Ctrip. I am confident that our combined resources will bring more innovation and value to global travelers."

"Ctrip is a large partner for Booking in China and the relationship continues to be strong," said Glenn Fogel, Chief Executive Officer of Booking Holdings.

Gillian Tans, CEO of Booking.com said, "We have enjoyed a highly productive partnership with Ctrip since 2012. As the most established travel player in China, Ctrip is the ideal partner to help promote the development of global tourism. I am also honored to be representing Booking Holdings as an observer on Ctrip's board of directors."

About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. It is the largest online consolidator of accommodations and transportation tickets in China in terms of transaction volume. Ctrip enables business and leisure travelers to make informed and cost-effective bookings by aggregating comprehensive travel related information and offering its services through an advanced transaction and service platform consisting of its mobile apps, Internet websites and centralized, toll-free, 24-hour customer service center. Ctrip also helps customers book vacation packages and guided tours. In addition, through its corporate travel management services, Ctrip helps corporate clients effectively manage their travel requirements. Since its inception in 1999, Ctrip has experienced substantial growth and become one of the best-known travel brands in China.

About Booking Holdings





Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 220 countries through six primary brands - Booking.com, priceline.com, KAYAK, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable. Booking Holdings mission is to help people experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com.

About Booking.com

Established in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com has grown from a small Dutch start-up to one of the largest travel e-commerce companies in the world. Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com now employs more than 15,000 employees in 204 offices in 70 countries worldwide.

With a mission to empower people to experience the world, Booking.com invests in digital technology that helps take the friction out of travel. At Booking.com, we connect travellers with the world's largest selection of incredible places to stay, including everything from apartments, vacation homes, and family-run B&Bs to 5-star luxury resorts, tree houses and even igloos. The Booking.com website and mobile apps are available in over 40 languages, offer 1,507,399 properties, and cover 122,555 destinations in 229 countries and territories worldwide.

Each day, more than 1,500,000 room nights are reserved on our platform. So whether travelling for business or leisure, customers can instantly book their ideal accommodation quickly and easily with Booking.com, without booking fees and backed up by our promise to price match. Via our customer experience team, customers can reach Booking.com 24/7 for assistance and support in over 40 languages, any time of the day or night.

